Pankaj Dubey hopes to adapt his book ‘One String Attached’ into a film

It has been a great time for Pankaj Dubey! Not only his book ‘One String Attached’ is grabbing great responses but also his recent stint as director of the film ‘Maratha Mandir Cinema’ which is a tribute to the iconic ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge’.

He cast two stars namely Sarika and Swanand Kirkire in his debut as a filmmaker.

About ‘One String Attached’ being adapted as a film in the near future, Pankaj says, “‘One String Attached’ is about that unrequited love in everyone’s life which leaves a vacuum somewhere. At some level, I am happy to position this as a love story of the subaltern. It’s the love story of a tailor and his quest for his long-lost love. I feel grateful to all my readers for the immense love they are showing. Besides, the plot has intrigued some studios and production houses who are keen to adapt this for the big screen.”

Pankaj’s bag is full of past credits. Among them, ‘What A Loser !’ is going to transform as a film by his direction only.