New Year is around the corner. What could be better than exploring new places in this coldest month of the year? A wonderful way to kickstart New Year is by travelling to some amazing places. One can choose from a plethora of destinations and plan the perfect New Year 2020. So, here are some of the places in India to celebrate the New Year. Bid goodbye to 2019 and start the new year with positive energy with your loved ones.

In-Q

Bring in the new year In-Q style, enjoy the western live music along with the lavish spread of bites, canapes, finger food and elaborate table buffet which includes dishes like gobhi, lamb, scallops paired with bubbles and fairytales along with dessert-like shrikhand snowball.

What: Dinner

When: 31st Dec’19 – 1st Jan’20

Timings: 7 PM to 12:30 AM

Venue: The Manor, New Friends Colony West, Mathura Road, New Delhi

Karjat

White Nights in Karjat will take you away from extremely loud music and traffic. Bring in this New Year under the stars as the sound of a live band’s music wafts through the air. Moonstone Hammock brings an immersive camping experience spanning 2 nights and 3 days, packed with adventure, music, movies and festivities.

What: Camping

When: Starts from 30th Dec’19 and return on 1st Jan’20

Venue: Moonstone Hammock, Karjat, Shelu, Maharashtra

JW Marriott

Discover the amalgam of majestic Rajasthani tradition and contemporary art this year at the most stunning destination – JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa. A two-week-long stay at this 5-star property will take you on a cultural and luxurious roller-coaster joyride. The package is inclusive of one of the most exciting New Year party – Gala dinner alongside fun activities for kids.

What: New Year Party

When: 22nd Dec’19 to 10th Jan’19

Venue: JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa

The Westin

A perfect hideaway from the hustle-bustle of the city, the resort is all set to host you, your family and friends in style with exclusive room and villa packages comprising of an exclusive high tea in the evening – to get you all charged up for the gala cocktail new year eve dinner and the midnight bash at the ballroom on 31st December 2019.

What: New Year Eve dinner

When: 31st Dec’19

Venue: The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Jaypee Hotels & Resorts

Bid adieu to 2019 with a bang and welcome 2020 with a grand party at Jaypee hotels. From multi-cuisine buffets, theme nights to never-seen-before room packages – Jaypee will make your 31st December, a night to remember.

What: New Year Eve Gala Dinner

When: 31st Dec’19

Venue: Jaypee Hotels & Resorts