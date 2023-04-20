Savour the flavours of the Middle East

K3 at JW Marriott, New Delhi Aerocity presents the inaugural Al Souk Arabic Food Festival. Prepare to be transported to the vivacious Middle Eastern streets this spring as you enjoy in a feast for the senses at our restaurant. The festival, organised by the renowned Chef Amjad, who has run some of Palestine’s most famous Middle Eastern kitchens, promises to be an exciting experience with a variety of flavours, scents, and hues drawn from Levantine and North African cuisine.

Indulge in a broad variety of mouthwatering delicacies that will delight your taste buds, including Shawarma and Levantine mezze as well as fascinating and exotic new flavours like Koshari, Moloukhya, Maqlouba, and Waraq Enab. Each dish is painstakingly made with the best ingredients and imbued with the luscious notes of sumac, Zeit, and Zaatar, creating an explosion of flavours that will leave diners hankering for more.

Along with the delectable food, diners may enhance their dining experience with a handcrafted selection of specialty drinks that have been particularly chosen to go well with the Middle Eastern flavour. So don’t miss out on this incredible culinary excursion that promises to transport you on a sensory adventure unlike any other.

Date: April 18 to May 14, 2023

Time: Everyday 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., Sunday: 12:30 – 3 p.m.

K3 – New Delhi’s Food Theatre, known as the city’s dining phenomenon, is the JW Marriott New Delhi’s specialty for bringing the food dramatic to you. You can choose from a variety of dishes from the Mediterranean, Asian, and Indian cuisines, all cooked by our three Master Chefs and their staff, at this well-known location for the most lavish Sunday breakfasts in the city. You can also watch our Chefs in the action at the three live kitchens. During Sunday brunches with loved ones at this award-winning restaurant, guests may enjoy live music, an elaborate dessert menu, a verdure al fresco eating area with live stations, and a wide selection of premium spirits and cocktails.