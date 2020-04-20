Seeing the Coronavirus scare, the central government has extended the lockdown upto May 3. With every passing day, there is a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases and doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Amidst this, everyone is in home quarantine and is doing something to kill the time. But instead of killing it, have you ever thought of making it productive. Productive in a sense, that one can always do something to achieve a better self. And this is the perfect time to develop your personality, clean your thoughts and make a better version of yourself.

Here we have curated a list of things that will actually help to grow personally in the long run.

Welcome feedback

Getting feedback for your deeds can be the best thing to improve yourself. It gives you a sense of space to rectify your mistakes and correct it. But what matters is to take that feedback in a positive manner.

Jot down weaknesses

It’s always worth it to pen down your weaknesses and later try to work on them. This will help you to improve your performance. Without getting offended, one needs to take it in a healthy manner and work on it.

Say ‘No’ to laziness

It’s high time to say goodbye to our laziness and work efficiently on ourselves. Time is very precious and once it’s gone, things won’t be the same again. So think about your goal and put an end to your laziness. Sooner or later, you will be able to see its positive effects.

Be a good listener

Listening to others always counted as one of the best qualities a person can achieve. It shows how much you value others’ opinions. This skill will help you to grow and enhance your personality.

Say no to ‘Yes’ too!

Yes, one needs to understand that you don’t have to say yes to everything. Give up saying always yes, to everyone for anything; set your boundaries.