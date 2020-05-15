We are almost near the half-way mark of 2020, and the situation is not so great as of now. Coronavirus pandemic has taken everyone under its sway. Countrywide lockdown and the coronavirus scare have forced us all to pull back and stay at home. With ample time at our disposal and the need to beat the anxiety triggered mostly by the ongoing lockdown, people are trying their hands on to different activities. From making videos on apps including TikTok, Likee, etc to becoming chefs of their homes, people are literally doing anything and everything to kill their boredom amidst this phase.

But what caught our attention are the trending hashtags including #LockdownCooking, #GharKaKhana, #Recipes, and more. If you are a food lover, looking for new recipes or wish to share your cooking, here is the list of hashtags trending all over social media.

#LockdownCooking

This hashtag has videos of delicious food and some mind-blowing recipes. One can see Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar having some fun with her daughter while making a dessert. The video features the duo working on building an edible snowman with coconut, gems, and other exciting food items.

#INFood

If you are a spicy food lover, explore Indian food or desi versions of international dishes under the hashtag. From Kurkure momos to golgappas, cooker-baked pizzas and more fantastic food recipes can be found here. Some of the creators have also posted little stories about their recipes or favourite food items.

#Recipe

Make cooking fun with quirky recipes shared by creators under this hashtag. Apart from regular food recipes with a twist, this hashtag also has some fantastic instant snack making recipes that you can enjoy with evening tea. Palmier Cookies, Pizza puff pastry twists, dough sticks, Fafda, Karela chips and more are listed.

#Foodblogging

This hashtag has a melange of all the food recipes one can think of with some of the best homemade recipes to try your hands on.

Traditionally, food has always had a special place in the hearts of Indians, but this love has reached yet another level during the ongoing phase. From celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Isha Koppikar, Sapna Chaudhary to commoners and even beginners, all are experimenting with different kinds of recipes, and there is no shying away from sharing the cooking secrets on social media.