Amidst the pandemic, people are in home quarantine and are taking all the precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. However, with the mask and gloves always on, people have now become habitual in wearing them every time they step out of their homes. It seems like it has become a new normal and everyone including celebs have been following the suit. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor and her brother were also spotted doing grocery shopping with masks and gloves on.

On Thursday, the actress went grocery shopping with her brother Siddhanth. Sharing a picture, Shraddha wrote, “Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor.” Siddhanth replied saying, “What fun yaaaaa . Should do this everyday (kidding).” The picture showed a spectacled Shraddha in a black mask with her brother in a white mask, cap and a pair of gloves.

View this post on Instagram Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor 💜 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on May 27, 2020 at 10:06pm PDT

The actress is an avid social media user and keeps on updating her fans thereby giving a sneak peek into her quarantine life.

Shraddha often posts pictures with her brother and other family members. On the occasion of Brother’s Day, she had posted pictures from her childhood and written: “Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing [email protected] @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant.”

It seems like the actress shares a great bond with her siblings.