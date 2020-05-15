With every passing day, the numbers of COVID-19 cases have been increasing like anything. Seeing the situation, the government has hinted towards the fourth lockdown after May 17th with a new avatar. However, we have been confined to our homes since the first lockdown, that was called in March and this has made us feel bored as we have literally tried our hands on everything. But, there are still many things that you haven’t tried yet. And we’re pretty sure about it. One such activity is taking a trip down memory lane and doing the things we loved doing when we were kids like reading old classics. So, why not revisit some memorable kids’ classics that made our childhood awesome?

From Harry Potter to Malgudi Days, here are some of the best classics that can help you revive the old memories:

The Blue Umbrella

If you are a book lover, we are sure, you have grown up reading short stories and novels by Ruskin Bond. One of the most famous among all his books is ‘The Blue Umbrella’. While this lockdown has imposed restrictions on us, why not travel to fascinating places with some important life lessons.

Tenali Raman

One thing is sure that stories are one of the best ways to teach children life lessons. It’s not just books but also storytellers and their stories that have been passed on through oral tradition that add value to our kids’ lives. One such storyteller is Tenali Ramakrishna, whose priceless stories are still fresh in our minds.

Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days by RK RK Narayan is all packed with some important life lessons. The collection of short stories taught us how life can be satisfying.

The Harry Potter Series

Harry Potter always managed to make his position at the top of the list. The adventures of Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger left us all enchanted and somewhere, we all wanted to be a part of his story. Reading about Harry and his friends is like unfolding your childhood memories in slow motion.

The Hardy Boys

The Hardy Boys by Franklin W. Dixon takes us to the adventurous ride of teenage detectives Frank and Joe Hardy.