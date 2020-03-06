Holi, the festival of colours is all set to knock your doors. The vibrant festival, along with mouth-watering delicacies will hit the nation on March 10. While we enjoy the colourful festival, we tend to forget its dark side or effects. We are talking about the post-Holi effects on our health directly or indirectly.

Considering the most important element, colours (if not herbal) can affect our skin and may lead to problems like skin irritation, dizziness, headache, breathing problems, eye problems and many more.

Not just this, overeating of several adulterated food items may even cause health issues post- Holi. So, while celebrating the festival of colours, it is essential to take some precautionary measures to avoid any kind of health issues.

Here, we have curated a small list of tips that one can follow to avoid last-minute chaos.

Opt for home-made herbal colours to avoid any toxic substance. One can go for easy-to-make DIY colour techniques, this Holi. One can easy prepare herbal colours from flowers, vegetables and other similar options including turmeric powder, marigold flowers, beetroot.

Enjoy with colours but wear protective shades or sunglasses to avoid any eye problem. Wash immediately if irritation occurs. Contact eye specialist in any case of emergency. Sensitive areas, including ears, between fingertips, etc, should be oiled properly before touching the colours.

In the case of delicacies, try to smell or taste the sweets before buying. Make sure the basic hygiene standards are being maintained.

Note: As the number of Coronavirus cases in India has risen to 30, the Health Ministry has advised people to avoid public gatherings and maintain personal hygiene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have decided not to play Holi nor organized Holi Milan.