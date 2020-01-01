While the biggest annual event of the year is almost here, one must be looking for the best New Year Wishes 2020. People have already started prepping up for New Year celebrations and this is the time when we all send New Year wishes, photos, GIFs to friends and family.

While one might be looking forward to that, here we have come forward with some best New Year wishes to send to your loved ones.

As we step into another year I’d like to thank you for lifting me up every time when I am down and encouraging me to move forward. Have a beautiful year!

I wish you to look forward to the upcoming year with confidence and courage, giving wings to your dreams! Live your life to the fullest extent, Happy New Year!

Happy New Year! A wonderful and marvellous start of another beautiful and exciting year would not have been possible without your support and love

Hoping the New Year sees you receive all the success and happiness you deserve! Wishing the happiest of new years to the best teacher the world has ever known! May your days be filled with joy and peace.

Let’s all pray for the coming New Year to be the one with less disasters, more laughter, less sorrows and more kindness towards humanity! wishing everyone a rocking New Year!

Another fresh New Year is here another year to live! To banish worry, doubt, and fear, to love and laugh and give! Happy New Year 2020.

