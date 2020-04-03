Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the entire planet is trying their bit to help each other in these hard times. While everyone is in home quarantine under the 21-day lockdown, people are doing work-from-home to further prevent the disease from spreading. All thanks to the digital revolution, that has changed the entire world. Nowadays, everything is going online. And, video conferencing is the most popular amongst them. These days video calls have become imperative for job interviews, online classes, business meetings, etc. However, the biggest problem is to look professional in these online video conferences.

Here are some tips which will help you to look professional while you are at home.

Internet connection

High-speed internet is one of the most essential things. Lack of it may spoil all your preparations. While doing a video call, this is the most common problem that we encounter. So, try to switch over good wi-fi, if the problem persists.

Lighting and position

The over-exposed or under-exposed image will spoil your calls. Depending on the position, one can opt for a corner that may not cast unflattering shadows. For good results, one can opt for a three-lighting system and sit accordingly.

Background

An unpleasant background may ruin everything. So, it’s better to check your background first. An effective way to check your background is to take a selfie. Avoid all the distracting objects from entering into your frame. One can opt for seamless papers, usually seen in studios. Also, try to get rid of all the background noises.

Be prepared

To avoid any chaos during the video call, just recall the things you might need during the exercise. You can rehearse it with a friend to boost your confidence. Also, keep an eye to your clothes, Choose natural solids over patterns and stripes.