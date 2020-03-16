While everyone is busy doing their bit to ward off the deadly coronavirus, Indians seems to fight it in their own way. From public figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prince Charles asking people to switch to namaste as a form of greeting to people singing bhajans and asking the lords for help.

Recently, a video of bhajan singer, Narendra Chanchal has been making rounds on social media which took the internet by a storm. In the video, one can see the singer singing at a Holi event in Paharganj, New Delhi. The ‘Holi ke rang Maa Jhandewwali ke sang’ took place on March 9. Comedian and writer, Mallika Dua shared the now-viral clip with the caption, “O kitthon aaya Corona? Jagrata is better than cure (sic).”

In the clip, Chanchal can be heard singing, “Dengue vi aaya, Swine Flu vi aaya. Chikungunya ne shor machaya. Khabre ki-ki ho na? Kitho aaya corona? Maiya Ji, Kitho aaya corona? (Dengue came and so did Swine Flu. Chikungunya made noises, there is what not in the news but where did corona come from?)

One striking thing about the video is that a large group of people can be seen sitting together while repeating the words of Narendra Chanchal, but, since day 1 of the outbreak, the government has advised against such big gatherings. Ironic much!

The coronavirus bhajan has left the internet in splits. India, at the moment, has over 110 novel coronavirus active cases with two fatalities recorded.