Use these ways to naturally treat bed bug bites

Bed bugs are annoying insects that hide in soft, warm places like beds, couches, and clothing. These bugs feed on their hosts at night, leaving small bite marks that, though rarely dangerous, should be treated right away to prevent unwanted symptoms and potential allergic reactions. To prevent more bites in the future, you’ll need to get rid of your bed bug infestation completely.

Also on being bitten by a bed bug, you need to first wash the area well with an antiseptic soap and water, and then follow it with these effective home remedies:

Banana peels

The peel of this fruit contains bio-active compounds such as carotenoids, polyphenols, etc., which are known to have therapeutic properties. Rubbing the inner side of the peel over the affected area will help alleviate the stingy and itchy feeling. Follow this as many times as possible throughout the day.

Cinnamon and honey

While cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties, honey helps moisturize the skin. When mixed together, they can be used to cure bed bug bites, reducing the chance of an infection or wound. Mix two three tablespoons of cinnamon powder and a few drops of honey to form a smooth paste. Apply this and let it dry before washing. Repeat the process every three-four hours.

Toothpaste

Menthol present in toothpaste acts as a cooling agent, which helps reduce the itching and irritation caused due to the bites. Apply little white toothpaste on the affected area and wash after 10 minutes with cold water. Repeat the process three-four times a day.

Mouthwash

Mouthwash contains ethanol, which has antiseptic properties, and alcohol, which acts as a good disinfectant. Soak a cotton ball in the mouthwash and gently apply it to the bites. Do this on a regular basis for immediate relief.

Salt

This natural antibacterial agent helps heal the rashes and inflammation caused due to bed bug bites. Rubbing some crystal salt on the affected area also provides quick relief from the pain and stingy sensation. Follow this method thrice a day for better results.