US warns influencers to disclose paid posts on aspartame or face action

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has warned two trade associations and 12 registered dieticians and other online health influencers, warning them about the lack of adequate disclosures in their Instagram and TikTok posts promoting the safety of the artificial sweetener aspartame or the consumption of sugar-containing products.

In letters sent to them, the FTC said that those violating the rules could face civil penalties of up to $50,120 per violation for future failures to disclose unexpected material connections.

The letters to the trade groups, the American Beverage Association (AmeriBev) and The Canadian Sugar Institute, expressed concerns that the organisations may have violated the FTC Act by failing to adequately disclose that the influencers were apparently hired to promote the safety of aspartame or the consumption of sugar-containing products, respectively.

“It’s irresponsible for any trade group to hire influencers to tout its members’ products and fail to ensure that the influencers come clean about that relationship,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

“That’s certainly true for health and safety claims about sugar and aspartame, especially when made by registered dieticians and others upon whom people rely for advice about what to eat and drink,” Levine said in a statement late on Wednesday.

The letter to AmeriBev detail concerns about posts on Instagram and TikTok by Valerie Agyeman, Nichole Andrews, Leslie Bonci, Keri Gans, Stephanie Grasso, Cara Harbstreet, Andrea Miller, Idrees Mughal, Adam Pecoraro, and Mary Ellen Phipps, each of whom also received an individual warning letter.

The letter to The Canadian Sugar Institute expresses concerns about Instagram posts by Jenn Messina and Lindsay Pleskot, each of whom also received an individual warning letter.

“Paid endorsements should clearly and conspicuously disclose any unexpected material connections to ensure that consumers have the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions,” said the FTC.

Each letter also included the FTC’s notice of penalty offenses concerning misleading endorsements and noted that the recipient could face civil penalties of up to $50,120 per violation for future failures to disclose unexpected material connections.

Finally, the FTC asked the recipient to contact its staff within 15 days and detail any actions taken or that will be taken to address staff’s concerns.