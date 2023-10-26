Turning the tables on breast cancer

Breast cancer continues to be a highly prevalent health concern impacting women globally. While genetics plays a role in the risk of developing breast cancer, lifestyle choices can also influence your chances of developing this disease. This emphasizes the importance of making healthy food choices, engaging in regular physical activity, and performing breast self-examination to reduce breast cancer risk said, Nutritionist, NupuurPatil Fitness.

How does a Healthy Diet Reduce Breast Cancer Risk?

A nutritious diet is the foundation of good health, and it can impact your risk of developing breast cancer. According to nutritionist NupuurPatil, the following dietary recommendations can help reduce your risk:

Embrace a Plant-Based Diet: A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provides essential nutrients and antioxidants that protect your body against cancer. These foods are packed with vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that help bolster your immune system.

Limit Processed Foods: Processed foods often contain high levels of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. These can contribute to weight gain and inflammation, which are known risk factors for breast cancer. Opting for whole, unprocessed foods as often as possible is the healthy way forward.

Choose Lean Protein Sources: Opt for lean protein sources like fish, poultry, and plant-based alternatives like beans and tofu. Reducing your intake of red meat and processed meats can help lower your breast cancer risk.

Limit the intake of Alcohol: Limiting alcohol intake is crucial in reducing the risk of breast cancer. Multiple studies have consistently demonstrated a direct relationship between alcohol consumption and an elevated risk of breast cancer. Even moderate drinking has been linked to a higher likelihood of developing the disease. The mechanisms involved are complex and involve the impact of alcohol on hormone levels and the potential formation of DNA-damaging byproducts. Therefore, for women concerned about breast health, minimizing or avoiding alcohol altogether is a proactive step in lowering the risk of breast cancer.

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Obesity is a known risk factor for breast cancer. By maintaining a healthy weight through proper nutrition and regular exercise, you can reduce your risk.

The Role of Regular Exercise

NupuurPatil says, “Engaging in regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight or lose those extra pounds, which can lower your risk of breast cancer. In addition, exercise can help regulate hormone levels in your body, including estrogen. High estrogen levels are associated with an increased risk of breast cancer, making exercise a valuable tool for prevention. As regular workouts can enhance your immune system, this means your body is better able to combat cancer cells. Also, exercise is a great stress reliever. Chronic stress can negatively impact your health, and managing it through exercise can help reduce your overall risk of cancer.”

Breast Self-Examination

Speaking on the importance of breast self-examination, Patil says, “It is vital to include breast self-examination in your routine besides making healthy dietary choices and engaging in regular physical activity. Frequent self-exams help you become familiar with the normal look and feel of your breasts. Therefore, any changes can be detected early, increasing the chances of successful treatment, if need be.”

Healthy food choices and regular exercise can contribute to breast cancer prevention. Combining these with breast self-examinations makes for a powerful trio of proactive measures to protect your health. Remember that every small change in your lifestyle can make a significant impact on your overall well-being and breast cancer risk. Start today, and make these lifestyle modifications a part of your daily routine for a healthier, happier, and cancer-free future. Your health is your most precious asset, and it is worth every effort to protect it.

(Nupuur Patil is a Nutritionist and Fitness Coach)

