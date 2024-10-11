Patanjali detox drinks for the perfect Durga puja glow

With Durga puja just a few days away, just as everyone is catching up on their last-minute shopping and artisans are putting on their last streaks of creativity on the idol, it’s equally important to focus on your health as well because when you stay healthy, it shows up on your face and with a glowing skin this Durga puja, you are bound to catch the attention of all. Patanjali recommends some detox drinks, which will just be magic to your skin!

While the hour-long spa treatments and facials can do wonders, why not start small from your home with ingredients that are easily available at home? Ayurveda is a host of several natural ingredients that come with multiple benefits for the skin. Patanjali detox drinks, though a modern concept, come with a multitude of benefits and can be easily made at home with Ayurvedic natural ingredients. Here are a few for you to try out.

Ash gourd juice

Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or white gourd, is extremely beneficial as a detox drink as it not only helps with digestion due to the abundant presence of fibre in it, but it also keeps your body hydrated, which inevitably helps get rid of the toxins. It is also known for giving you healthy-looking skin and can be a great detox drink for weight management.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is something that most Indian households are fond of. It is a constant in every household during lunch and dinner. It is great for digestion as it comes with nutrients and probiotics, which help maintain gut health and remove toxins. Take curd and water, churn it well, and now add roasted cumin, salt, and pepper to your buttermilk and serve it with ice.

ABC juice

While ABC juice is a classic detox drink, its health benefits are manifold. That makes it such a hyped detox drink globally. ABC juice is made of simple ingredients, including apple, beetroot and carrots with a dash of lime. This detox drink helps with weight management, improves immunity, boosts skin health and much more.

Carrot, papaya and orange juice

This drink comes enriched with the goodness of lycopene and papain. It helps fight free radicals and remove toxins from the body. The antioxidants in this drink help fight inflammation and protect your health. You can even add tomatoes to the mix. They carry sulfur and chlorine, which helps get rid of the toxins by stimulating the liver.

Try detox drinks from Patanjali Arogya Swaras. They come with the goodness of Triphala, Aloe vera, Giloy, Neem, and Tulsi to detoxify your body.