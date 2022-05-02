Top authentic and best spices brands in India

Masala and Spices are important ingredients of Indian cuisine, used alone or with other seasonings also believed to elevate body temperature in Ayurvedic medicine. Masala is a mixture of spices, blended with herbs with water, vinegar, or other liquids along with other ingredients including nuts, onions or garlic for the best flavours and aromas in the cuisines of the Indian subcontinent.

1. Everest

Everest is an Indian producer, exporter, manufacturer, and distributor of spice mixtures and ground spices. It is the largest spice company and the most common name in every Indian household. It has an exhaustive range of spices and mixes. The headquarters are based in Mumbai. About 20 million households make use of spices from this Company. The brand is accessible at more than 400,000 outlets across 1000 towns in India.

It also exports to foreign countries and most supermarkets in the Middle East, US, Australia, Singapore, France, East Africa, and New Zealand sell Everest products. Approximately 3.5 billion Everest packs are sold every year.

2. Catch

It is the second most popular spice brand in India known for its specific taste and quality. These spices are made in a state of the art facility.

Catch spices acquire their unique and distinctive taste from the method by which they are prepared. These spices are processed under low temperature grinding technology that prevents evaporation of delicate or volatile oils from spices, thereby retaining their original flavour and aroma.

The company is headquartered in Noida. The catch spices are packed in superior metal lined and food-grade cartons and also inconvenient composite cans that are resistant to temperature fluctuations.

3. MDH Masala

Who doesn’t know the beloved grand old man of masala Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati, the face of “asli masale sach sach: MDH”? His father Mahashay Chunnilal Gulati founded the masala firm in 1919 in Sialkot, British India, which is now part of Pakistan’s Punjab region. Being one of the largest manufacturers of spices, this brand has a separate fan base. “Mahashian Di Hatti masala” or MDH masala purchases raw materials directly from the production hubs to preserve consistency in flavour and quality. With varieties of 62 products of both blended and pure masala they provide options to consumers. These spices are easily available across India.

4. Ramdev Masala

Ramdev Food Product Pvt Ltd, founded in 1989 by Shri Hasmukhbhai Patel, has expanded and evolved from a tiny business in Ahmedabad to a worldwide trusted brand in Indian spices. The organisation believes in “Reaching our customers’ hearts through their taste buds”. Ramdev masala has succeeded in bringing Indian spices and flavours to millions of households throughout the world. They have been awarded all the required quality certification on national and international level. Known for quality and locally available, Ramdev masala is a must try brand.

5. Badshah Masala

“Swad sugandh ka raja, Badshah masala” Their slogan in deed justifies their flavour. Since 1958, Badshah Masala has dazzled exquisite cuisine lovers with the finest spices skilfully gathered from all around India. Jhaveri Industries has slowly evolved Badshah Masala into a globally renowned power brand in the spice arena from its humble beginnings. Through creative research methodologies, new flavours and smells have been consistently developed throughout the years. Their spice blend formulas are a tightly kept family secret. You can have a restaurant-like taste at home with Badshah Masala.

6. Rajesh Masala

Rajesh Masala company is the manufactures and supplier of the all kinds of Indian mixed spices. The spice brand has become a symbolic name in U.P. and a leading manufacturers of all kinds of spices in India like Paneer masala, Garam masala and Sabji masala.

7. Priya Masala

Priya Masala company from Hyderabad is a part of Ramoji Group that offering the traditional taste to your kitchen from last 38 years. The food company is also manufacturere of Chicken Masala Powder, Hydearabadi Mutton Masala, pickle, instant mixes, ready to eat items and Sambar Powder.

8. Patanjali Masala

Patanjali is one of the leading Indian consumer goods company that manufactures mineral, spices and herbal products. Spices of Patanjali includes chaat masala, chhole masala, garam masala, sabzi masala and bandhani hing.

9. Pushp Masala

Pushp brand is a synonym to flavour and quality, offers mix of traditional Indian flavours and harmonious health. Pushp Masala products are available without the presence of artificial colours and preservatives.

10. MTR

MTR Foods company manufactures wide range of ready to eat meals, packaged foods, spices, powder and masala in India. The company is now part of the Orkla and offers Parupu Podi,Rasam Powder, Puliogare Powder and special premium quality Garam Masala with authentic flavour, taste and aroma.

Here are some of the emerging organic brands of India loved by people across the country and worldwide

11. Rooted Peepul

Having a vision of Putting healthy eating at the forefront of urban lifestyle while caring for people and the planet alike is the emerging brand in a spice market Lucknow based company run by a group of food-loving, crazy people, held together by a unique bond of Magic: the Magic of Spices, flavours, and food. This company makes 100% pure masalas with no preservatives no colour they make fresh masala with fewer chillies and more spices they also have eco-friendly packaging, they have a wide and unique variety of masalas. Their most famous range is Summer friendly having Thandaai masala

Gujarati chaas masala and many more

12. Organic Tattva

Organic Tattva products not only taste better but also have more nutrition. The fact that these products have zero chemicals is a winner! Make the tastiest and healthy dishes with these organic products with the vision of farm to the kitchen this is also one of the emerging brand certified by India Organic (NPOP), USDA (NOP), Kosher and EU Standards, this brand focus on Health wholeness and integrity of living systems. They have a wide variety of masalas like Garm masala, Samber masala, Chana masala etc

13. ORCO

ORCO (ORganic COndiments) is a brand for women & by women, manufacturing healthy, clean and natural products for the taste palette of health-conscious individuals. Beginning its journey with hand-ground organic spices. Orco stands by the idea of “Quality, not Quantity” and making a difference by manufacturing cent per cent hand cleaned hand pound, and hand grounded natural spices and condiments.

ORCO’s hand-ground organic spices are the real deal-breaker in quality as compared to any other machine-made spices due to the manufacturing process which enables the spices to breathe and retain all the required nutrients, Texture, colour and aroma. These spices are free of pesticides and any other hazardous chemicals as they are very carefully procured from certified farmers growing them organically/naturally using organic manure. ORCO provides you with a range of Indian spices and lends a helping hand to many needy women of the social order. Initially, we started to run the organization with a handful of women and now we are growing with the aim for the future by supporting a much higher number of women. We have been working hard in the direction of manufacturing 100 percent handmade spices. We aim at expanding our organization and becoming a helping hand for more and more women who are deprived of sufficient opportunities and along with it making handmade spice a part of every Indian household.

Licensed and Certified from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), European Union (EU), Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development (APFPED), our products are completely Pure & Hand Made and have passed all the standards.

This emerging brand has trusting varieties of masalas like Raita Masala, Fish Masala, Golden milk masala and so on

14. Nature land organics

NatureLand Organics is a food brand that is authentic to their customers in providing only organically grown food items. This venture has been started by the two agriculturist brothers Ajeet Godara and Arvind Godara in the year 2002 with a dream of working for betterment of the farming community and industry. In the year 2005, the venture started expanding their reach for encouraging and helping farmers in obtaining the methods of organic farming. Seeing their efforts taking the success road, the brothers put their foot down by making a commercial establishment in the year 2007. They started getting more involved in B2B, F&V markets. In the year 2015, they took a bigger step by entering the B2C market and that is how the venture gained the valued customers across the nation. This brand has a variety of products but their spices are one of the best in the market with wide range.

15. 24 Mantra Organic

24 Mantra organic food brands available across India and abroad in 1500+ outlets and their stores. Under our sustainable farming initiative, they have 34,516 farmers working in 84 Farm Clusters in 12 states of certified organic land across India on 190,610 acres. For every 100 farmers, they have a Sresta Associate, partnering in the farmer’s progress and knowledge enhancement. This brand provides spices on the whole they do not grind or refine the spices this maintains the authenticity and freshness of the product they have a wide range of whole spices like cloves, cardamom, cumin etc.

16. Earthy tales

This is a Rajasthan based brand that started in a backyard in a small town of Pushkar, some 8 years ago by two extremely passionate individuals, Hari Chand Yadav & Narinder Sondhi, with love for farming being the common binding factor and faced difficulties this brand is one of the emerging brands in the country. From a closed group of 20 families, they now serve fresh organically grown produce to over 500 families in Delhi NCR

This brand has a wide variety of products but one of the popular range of products are their spices and chutney powders they have a bay leaves, black mustard, black pepper etc loved by all their customers

17. Conscious food

Conscious Food is certified by ECOCERT, which is the Pioneer in India since 1990. Initially catering to a very small group of believers from a small store on Malabar Hill, Mumbai, this company today is the trusted brand for organic & natural food online and across India. Organic food store is recognized by ECOCERT (an international inspection and certification body for organic, fair trade and good agricultural practices) as an officially certified trading house. They have a wide variety of organic spices and seasonings some of the famous masalas and whole spices of this brand are Kitchen king, Biryani Masala, cardamom cumin seeds etc