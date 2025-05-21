To Spark Children’s Creativity and Love for Reading, British Council in Kolkata Presents Creative Saturdays, Starting 24 May

As part of this initiative, Saturdays will now be a wonderland of imagination, learning, and laughter, from 24 May to 7 June, designed especially for children aged 5 to 12 years

21st May 2025, Kolkata: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, presents Creativ e Saturdays, an engaging, joy-packed programme at the British Council Library in Kolkata. Running from 24 May to 7 June, each Saturday promise a realm of imagination, discovery, and joy, tailored exclusively for children aged 5 to 12 years.

As part of this initiative, Creative Saturdays will encourage children to explore their ideas, express themselves freely, and think outside the box through art, storytelling, or craft activities. From weaving stories to creating character bookmarks, poetry slams, vocabulary puzzles and Pictionary, children will embark on hands-on adventures, making the library a fun and welcoming place.

The registrations for the activities range from INR 300 to INR 600 for members and INR 600 to INR 900 for non-members. Participants can choose from a variety of activities tailored to different age groups, ensuring a learning experience for all.

Programme details for 24 May 2025

EVENT 1: Baloo – Explore the world of Baloo through music stories and other creative activities

• TIME: 10.30AM – 12.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 5 to 6 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 300 for Members & INR 600 for Non-Members

EVENT 2: Storytelling and creating character bookmarks – Indulge in exciting storytelling and create character bookmarks to use in your own books

• TIME: 10.30AM – 12.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 7 to 8 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 300 for Members & INR 600 for Non-Members

EVENT 3: Poetry slam – Express personal cultural experiences and values

• TIME: 3.30PM – 5.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 9 to 12 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 500 for Members & INR 800 for Non-Members

Programme details for 31 May 2025

EVENT 1: Getting Crafty – Use creativity and imagination to make interesting craftwork and lear n to concentrate, cooperate, and communicate

• TIME: 10.30AM – 12.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 5 to 6 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 300 for Members & INR 600 for Non-Members

EVENT 2: News and views – Familiarise with a newspaper through fun activities that will help form personal opinio ns

• TIME: 10.30AM – 12.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 7 to 8 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 500 for Members & INR 800 for Non-Members

EVENT 3: Beat the Heat! Tickle your brains! Just have Fun! -A set of Team games which will help improve thinking skills, memory and problem solving. Word games, crossword puzzles, simple math puzzles and tricks.

• TIME: 03.30PM – 05.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 9 to 12 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 300 for Members & INR 600 for Non-Members

Programme details for 7 June 2025

EVENT 1: Crafted stories – Storytelling and craft with Shaun the Sheep.

• TIME: 10.30AM – 12.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 5 to 6 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 300 for Members & INR 600 for Non-Members

EVENT 2: Step into the World of Narnia – Explore the World of Narnia and create a fantasy land through creative and fun filled activities. It will not only give a stir to the imagination of the students but will also enhance language, comprehension and narrative skills.

• TIME: 10.30AM – 12.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 7 to 9 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 600 for Members & INR 900 for Non-Members

EVENT 3: What’s the good word – Improve vocabulary and imagination. Children can expect puzzles, imagineering, word games, Pictionary, dumb charades, and similar activities.

• TIME: 03.30PM – 05.30PM

• AGE GROUP: 9 to 12 years

• REGISTRATION: INR 600 for Members & INR 900 for Non-Members

For more details and registration, visit:https://www. britishcouncil.in/events/ creative-saturdays-british- council-kolkata

About the British Council:

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education, and the English language. Last year we reached over 67 million people directly and 745 million people overall including online, and through broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934, we are a UK charity governed by the Royal Charter and are a UK public body. We receive a 15 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.