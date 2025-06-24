British Council, Premier League, Kolkata Police hold training programme

The British Council, in partnership with the Premier League and Kolkata Police, concluded the final stage of the Premier League Primary Stars (PLPS) programme with a vibrant showcase event held today at Kolkata Police Training School. This programme supports educators to create a supportive learning environment where children can take part in and enjoy more sport and physical activity, helping them gain the life skills they need to reach their goals.

Over the course of 10 months, 30 teachers from Nabadisha centres across the city attended three face-to-face courses. The training equipped them with innovative coaching techniques, practical classroom strategies, and resources to deliver high-quality physical education (PE) and personal, social, health and economic education (PSHE) sessions to less privileged children.

The event served as a celebration of the shared commitment of the British Council, the Premier League, and Kolkata Police to support inclusive learning environments and educational equity through innovative partnerships.

Nabadisha is an initiative by Kolkata Police focused on the care, protection, and upliftment of underprivileged children in the city, especially those living on the pavements. Launched in 1997 with 11 centres, Nabadisha has grown significantly since then. It now operates 35 centres across various police stations, serving approximately 1,600 children.