Tips on how to apply sunscreen on an oily face

Sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine, especially for those with oily skin. However, finding the right sunscreen and applying it properly can be a challenge. Today,Pravin Bera, Co-founder, Dr.Rashel will provide you with some valuable tips on how to apply sunscreen on oily skin, so you can stay protected from the sun’s harmful rays without feeling greasy or shiny.

Choose the Right Sunscreen:

The first step in proper sunscreen application is selecting the right product for your oily skin. Look for sunscreens that are oil-free, toxin-free, and made with natural ingredients. Additionally, opt for a sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to ensure adequate protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

Advertisement

Cleanse Your Face Before Application:

Always start with clean skin. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry before applying sunscreen. Cleansing helps to remove excess oil and dirt, allowing the sunscreen to adhere better to your skin.

Apply Generously and Evenly:

Don’t skimp on sunscreen. Apply a generous amount to cover your entire face, neck, and under the chin area. Be sure to get into all the nooks and crannies, such as your ears, lips, and the tops of your feet. This ensures that your skin receives full protection.

Allow Sunscreen to Dry Before Makeup:

Give your sunscreen some time to set before applying makeup. If you rush and apply makeup too soon, it can cause the sunscreen to pill up, making the application less effective. Let the sunscreen dry completely to ensure proper absorption.

Reapply Regularly:

Even the best sunscreen needs reapplication. For oily skin, it’s crucial to reapply every two hours, or more often if you are sweating or swimming. Reapplying ensures continuous protection and helps maintain the sunscreen’s effectiveness.

What to check before buying sunscreen for oily skin?

Look for “Mattifying” or “Oil-Control” Sunscreens:

If you struggle with excessive oiliness, choose sunscreens specifically labeled as “mattifying” or “oil-control.” These formulations are designed to absorb excess oil and keep your skin shine-free throughout the day.

Opt for Gel or Lotion Formulas:

Sunscreens in gel or lotion forms are ideal for oily skin, as they tend to be less greasy than creams or oils. These lightweight formulas provide effective protection without adding extra shine.

Avoid Sunscreens with Alcohol:

Steer clear of sunscreens containing alcohol, as they can dry out your skin and trigger increased oil production. Opt for alcohol-free options to maintain the balance of your skin’s natural oils.

Non-Comedogenic Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin:

If you have acne-prone skin, go for sunscreens labeled as “non-comedogenic.” These products are specifically formulated not to clog pores, reducing the risk of breakouts.