Don’t skip sunscreen this monsoon: Here’s what you need to know

When we think of sunscreen, most of us immediately picture the scorching summer sun, beach trips, and outdoor adventures under clear blue skies, but what about the monsoon season? Often, the idea of sunscreen seems irrelevant once the clouds roll in and the rains start pouring.

However, the truth is that your skin needs protection from the sun’s harmful rays even during the monsoon. Here’s why applying sunscreen like Patanjali Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 is essential all year round—rain or shine.

The myth of no sun in monsoons

One of the biggest misconceptions is that during the monsoon, the sun is hidden behind thick clouds, so there’s no need for sunscreen. But ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun penetrate through clouds and cause skin damage regardless of the weather.

UVA rays, which penetrate deep into the skin, are present throughout the year and can cause premature aging, pigmentation, and even increase the risk of skin cancer.

Hence, a broad-spectrum sunscreen like Patanjali Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 becomes your first line of defense against these invisible threats during monsoon months.

Why sunscreen is important in humid weather

The monsoon season brings high humidity, which can make your skin feel greasy and uncomfortable. Many people avoid sunscreen during this time fearing it might make their skin oilier or cause breakouts.

However, this is a myth. Using a non-comedogenic, lightweight sunscreen such as Patanjali Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 helps protect your skin without clogging pores.

Additionally, monsoon humidity can make your skin more sensitive, and exposure to UV rays can worsen skin conditions like pigmentation or acne scars.

Regular application of sunscreen helps maintain your skin’s health and radiance even in the damp weather.

Preventing hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone

Monsoons often lead to uneven skin tone and pigmentation issues due to prolonged exposure to UV rays combined with moisture and pollution. The moisture-laden air can cause the skin’s surface to become more reactive and vulnerable to sun damage.

Using Patanjali Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 daily prevents UV-induced pigmentation, ensuring your skin remains even-toned and glowing throughout the rainy season.

How to use sunscreen effectively during monsoons

Applying sunscreen in monsoons may seem tricky since it can get washed off by rain or sweat. The key is to reapply sunscreen every 2-3 hours if you are outdoors for long periods.

A water-resistant formula like Patanjali Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 offers protection that lasts even when you’re in a drizzle or doing outdoor activities.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to all exposed areas—face, neck, hands, and ears. Even if you carry an umbrella or wear raincoats, UV rays can reach your skin indirectly through reflections.

What sets Patanjali Sun Screen Cream SPF 30 apart is its blend of natural ingredients that nourish the skin while offering effective sun protection. It is lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types, making it ideal for monsoon use. The cream helps maintain moisture balance and protects against UV damage without any harsh chemicals.