Tips to jazz up your kitchen and make it beautiful

If renovating your kitchen has been on your mind for the longest time, you are in the right place. Designing a kitchen is more than just figuring out your storage options. There’s a lot of ideation that goes into renovating it smartly. If your kitchen looks a tad bit dated, take a look below as to how you can style your kitchen cleverly before you move on to knock down any walls. Give it the facelift it needs without spending a ton of money.

There’s nothing like neutral kitchens. They are popular all over the world for their elegance and effortless beauty. They also serve other functions such as letting in more natural light and lending a feel of serenity and neatness to the cooking space.

Though there are many benefits, a kitchen with neutral colours can also be dull. Well, with just a few design tweaks and some clever ideas, you can transform your neutral kitchen into an exciting and cheerful space.

The following ideas will help you introduce your favourite hue into your kitchen.

1. Use Open Shelving

If you don’t have the budget to hire a top designer, it doesn’t matter – you can still take a cue from their design strategy. Try open shelving with colourful cutlery. However, you must remember not to use objects that conflict with one another in terms of colour and shape, which makes for a mess. Lastly, don’t cram your items together and give them space to breathe.

2. Add a Bold Window Treatment

A window treatment can dramatically change the entire look of your kitchen as lighting makes all the difference. The size of the window is dependent on your style but don’t forget to pair the window with a single, yet prominent accessory in the same colour. If you have red curtains to go with your window, complement it with a vase and bowls. You could even add a shiny red toaster or sunny yellow stand mixer.

3. Brighten the Background

A super simple trick would include painting the inside of an open cabinet in a pastel shade for an instant brightening effect.

4. Choose Colorful Cookware

Don’t underestimate the visual impact of vibrantly coloured accessories. If you don’t have the budget for painting walls, add colourful elements such as linens all around your kitchen for a splash of colour. Make sure they complement one another, we don’t want a mess!

5. Try Living Colour

Plants make all the difference! Growing a herb garden in your kitchen is a fab idea. Not only does it add a splash of living colour into the kitchen but also adds scent, taste and a dynamic element. You can choose to stylishly grow herbs on a wall-mounted ceramic container if you are lacking space in the room.

6. Paint A Single Wall

Try this! Not just for the kitchen, but any room. You can draw inspiration from any existing colour in your kitchen, your fave foods or any trendy colours that you might like. This can completely transform your room.