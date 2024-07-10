Make veggie burgers fun with these burger ideas

When it comes to burgers, most of us first think of meat. But wait, if you are a vegetarian or even a vegan, should you completely ditch the idea of a burger and only resort to dull-looking salads? Never! Veggie burgers do not have to stay within the confines of the classic ‘aloo tikki’ burger or even ‘paneer tikki’ burger; there’s a lot more to explore that will make you forget all about meat burgers and make them the next big hit even among your meat-loving burger friends!

Halloumi and Pineapple Burger

Take your vegetarian burger game to the next level with this veggie burger recipe made with pan-seared halloumi and pineapple in a spicy and zingy chipotle sauce. You can either make chipotle sauce at home or go for a store-bought one. For chipotle sauce, all you will need is Greek yogurt, lime juice, chipotle peppers, a little bit of olive oil, mayo, and honey. Mix everything well, and then use the sauce to marinate your halloumi. Grill them on both sides in a heated pan and top off your burger with the halloumi patty, grilled pineapple pieces, and coleslaw for a refreshing texture to the heat.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

You might have tried mushroom butter masala, mushroom curry, or even chili mushroom, but have you ever wondered how mushrooms taste in between two burger buns? Portobello mushroom marinated with garlic, ginger, and soy sauce and then grilled and served between two toasted buns with lettuce and cheese is probably the easiest burger recipe you will try.

Spicy Jackfruit Burgers

Love some zing to your burgers? Well, if you are looking for something low-calorie and healthy but want something with a meat-like consistency, how about jackfruit? Jackfruit, when cooked in your favorite spices and then ground with some barbecue sauce and given the shape of a patty and seared, makes for a delicious burger. Burgers with jackfruit patty between two toasted buns with a dollop of barbecue and mustard sauce will take you straight to heaven.

Spicy Aubergine Burgers

Grill some aubergine. Now, take a pan, add in sliced onions, your choice of seasonings, and the grilled aubergine that has been peeled. Add them to the mix along with some black beans. Add in barbecue sauce and let the mix simmer until it resembles a tight mix. Now, take two toasted buns, add some red onions and pickled cucumber to the mix, and serve it with grilled corn on the side!

Make veggie burgers reign over their meat substitutes with ingredients that are not only nutritious but provide you with great texture and flavor.