The festive season is already over. With all the festivities and parties, everyone gets styled by their ace designer and stylists. Bollywood celebrities always remain at the top of the list. They were often spotted outside the star-studded venues. Carrying designer ensembles, most of the celebrities surprised their fans with their beyond-perfect and breathtaking looks.

So, here is a throwback list of the best celebrities’ look of the season that made the paparazzi say ‘wowww’.

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram My everything ❤️ #karwachauth A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Oct 18, 2019 at 2:02am PDT

Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth’s outfit added a touch of modernity. With her red saree, she opted for a matching blouse with intense gold embroidery, traditional red choodas, and gold kadas. The look was completed with her diamond engagement ring, customised mangalsutra, and bright red sindoor.

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

There is no denying that Anushka Sharma favours Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations. On Diwali, Anushka took to her social media handle to share her pictures. She wore a V-neck black blouse that was enhanced with delicate floral embroidery. On the other hand, the lehenga skirt that she wore featured several colour-clocked panels in bright shades including orange, purple and sea green. Virushka fans gave a thumb-up to her look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram ⏱💐Longines Family wishing All Seasons Greetings with all our love always ✨💝✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 9, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked adorable as she wore bright red saree. She took to her official Instagram handle to share her photograph. She completed her look by wearing a heavy pair of earrings along with a watch and a ring. Fans were elated to see Aishwarya in the ethnic look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her last look from Diwali bash was a winning choice for any wedding hopper who is tired of old heavy materials. The actress opted for a navy blue Ajrakh lehenga. Her skirt featured a thin zardozi border whereas the knotted blouse came with the embroidery on the back. Along with her midnight blue lehenga, the actress paired it up with a sheer dupatta in a slightly righter hue.