The grand lineup for Lollapalooza India 2024 revealed

Iconic multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India is all set to return with a second edition that will bring with it, an assortment of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music and culture. With the massive success of the Asia-first edition earlier this year, Lollapalooza India is now gearing up for an even more exciting second edition that will carry forward the legacy of the most diverse music festival to enter India and the Asian sub-continent.

On January 27th-28th, 2024, Lollapalooza India will once again transform the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai into a captivating haven for all music enthusiasts, showcasing an eclectic line-up of renowned artists from around the globe and India across a two-day extravaganza.

Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, here is Lollapalooza India 2024’s much-awaited artist line-up!

Taking stage will be none other than the world-renowned and amongst the most prolific music icons Sting and formidable, household names in the world of pop rock bands, Jonas Brothers while influential and unconventional pop singer-songwriter Halsey, dynamic live performers and anthem belters OneRepublic, piano rockers of alternative rock Keane, bold and fearless pop phenomenon and singer-songwriter Lauv, modern dance music duo Jungle, inimitable sound rockers Royal Blood, radical and unorthodox hip-hop rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian electronic dance music artist Meduza, French house DJ Malaa, eclectic, psychedelic and pop music blending Caribou, K-pop and rock music fusion powerhouse The Rose, bilingual K-pop American blend of pop, R&B and soulful vocals of Eric Nam, pioneering world music sounds blended with Indian folk and classical melodies by Anoushka Shankar, one of the most vital standard-bearers of modern African music Fatoumata Diawara, global festival favourite hip-hop record producer and DJ Kenny Beats, India’s most sought after contemporary Indian folk band The Raghu Dixit Project, homegrown favourites multilingual indie-folk alternative band When Chai Met Toast and Israeli alternative indie electronic pop sound masters Garden City Movement will also bring their tonal genius to Lollapalooza India 2024 at the multi-genre music festival’s second edition in the Asian continent.

And it doesn’t stop there! Lollapalooza India 2024 will welcome the freshest of international sounds and home-grown superstar performers including The Karan Kanchan Experience, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep, Dualist Inquiry, Komorebi, Parekh & Singh, Skrat, Kamakshi Khanna, JBABE, Chrms, Dewdrops, Shashwat Bulusu, Jatayu, Monophonik, Sublime Sound, Stalvart John, Long Distances and Megan Murray – for an eclectic and unforgettable musical start to 2024 in the Asian subcontinent.