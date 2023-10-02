Tax-friendly destinations: A guide to the world’s lowest taxes countries

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in the number of Indian students seeking education abroad. This trend is driven by a desire for high-quality education, global exposure, and enhanced career prospects. However, choosing the right destination is a crucial decision that can shape one’s academic and professional journey.

In this article, Shalini Lambah, the Country Head India of Migrate World, shares with IANSlife the optimal immigration destinations for Indian students, considering factors such as educational opportunities, post-graduation prospects and quality of life.

The United States:

The US has long been a preferred destination for Indian students. With its world-renowned universities and diverse range of programs, the US offers an array of educational opportunities. Institutions like Harvard, MIT and Stanford are renowned globally, making the US an attractive destination for those pursuing higher education in fields like technology, engineering, business, and more. Moreover, the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program allows international students to gain valuable work experience in their field of study for up to three years after graduation. This provides a pathway to H-1B visa sponsorship and, potentially, permanent residency.

Canada:

Canada has become increasingly popular among Indian students due to its welcoming immigration policies and quality education system. Institutions like the University of Toronto and McGill University consistently rank among the top globally. The Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP) enables students to work in Canada for up to three years after completing their studies, enhancing their chances of permanent residency. Additionally, Canada’s reputation for multiculturalism and safety makes it an attractive destination for international students seeking a diverse and inclusive environment.

Australia:

Australia is known for its excellent universities, such as the University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, and its favourable post-study work visa program. The Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) allows international students to work in Australia for up to four years after graduation, depending on the level of study completed.The Australian job market is robust, particularly in sectors like healthcare, engineering and information technology. This, coupled with the country’s high quality of life and stunning natural landscapes, makes Australia an appealing destination.

United Kingdom:

The UK boasts a rich academic heritage, and institutions like the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge are globally renowned. While the UK’s post-study work opportunities were somewhat limited in the past, recent changes have made it more attractive.The reintroduction of the Post-Study Work (PSW) visa, known as the “Graduate Route,” allows international students to stay and work in the UK for up to two years after completing their degree (or three years for Ph.D. graduates). This has significantly improved the UK’s appeal to Indian students.

Germany:

Germany offers a unique combination of high-quality education and affordability, particularly at the undergraduate level. Institutions like the Technical University of Munich and the University of Heidelberg are renowned for their engineering and technical programs. While language proficiency is crucial for certain courses, many programs are offered in English, making it accessible to international students. Germany also provides post-study work opportunities and a pathway to permanent residency for graduates.

New Zealand:

New Zealand is known for its welcoming environment and high-quality education system. The Post-Study Work Visa allows international students to stay in the country for up to three years after graduation, and the country’s strong economy and low crime rate make it an attractive destination. New Zealand is particularly popular for courses in agriculture, environmental sciences, and tourism management, owing to its stunning natural landscapes.

Singapore:

Singapore has emerged as a hub for business and technology, offering a range of programs for Indian students. The country’s strategic location in Asia makes it an ideal choice for those looking to immerse themselves in the region’s business world. Singapore’s education system is highly regarded, and various scholarships are available for international students. Additionally, the country provides a potential pathway to permanent residency for skilled professionals.