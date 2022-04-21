Tattoo trends 2022: Are you a tattoo lover? Or thinking to get a tattoo this year? Then this article is surely for you. Today we have gathered some of the tattoo designs for you all which are going to trend this year. So all you need to do is roll your eyes at this article and find your favorite.

Here are some of the tattoo trends for 2022! Grab your favorite!

LIGHTNING TATTOOS

This is a tattoo trend we definitely didn’t see coming. Nevertheless, it’s here and we expect that it will only continue to flourish in 2022. Be prepared to see more black lightning tattoos that put a modern spin on the traditional lightning bolt we’ve become accustomed to seeing.

MODERN TRIBAL

Tribal is back but in a brand new way. Instead of the thick black sleeves, we’re used to seeing, tribal has undergone a modern makeover. Expect to see tribal tattoos that are cuter, more delicate, and more abstract in 2022.

HOLOGRAPHIC TATTOOS

Over the last several years, tattooers have been mastering some of the most difficult textures known to man. One of those textures is holographic. Nailing holographic tattoos is no easy feat, but expect to see much more of it in 2022.

DELICATE ORNAMENTAL TATTOOS

Ornamental is one of the largest styles in the world right now. For 2022, expect to see even more ornamental, but a softer, more dainty application.