Tallest Ravana: The nine days celebration of Navaratri comes to an end as effigies of Ravana along with that of Meghanad and Kumbhakaran are burnt on Dussehra, to mark the victory of good over evil. As Kolkata got indulged in Bijaya Dashami with the immersion of Durga idols, celebration of Dussehra took over Central Park (Saltlake), where the tallest effigy of Ravana was burnt on Wednesday.

Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad Committee and Sanmarg celebrated Dussehra in all of its glory. Like every year, festive celebrations culminated in the ‘city of joy’ by burning a 50-feet-tall effigy of Ravana along with 40 feet effigies of Meghnad and Kumbhakaran.

People flocked to Central Park to witness the gala celebration. Saurav Ganguly, President, BCCI along with Firhad Bobby Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata, Sujit Bose, Minister, Govt of West Bengal, Department of Fire and Emergency Services, Vivek Gupta, MLA, Trinamool Congress Party from Jorasakho, Pradeep Todi, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, Lalit Beriwala, Margdarshak of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad, Nitin Singhi, Secretary of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad and Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries Ltd. were present in the event, besides other eminent personalities.

Saurav Ganguly, President of BCCI extended his greeting to everyone and said, “It’s an auspicious day for everyone, I wish you all a very happy Dussehra and hope you have a great year ahead. Stay happy and healthy. Ashok Todi ji has been very dear to me for the last 20 years and I am thankful that he has invited me here today. For the first time I am attending such an event and it really feels great.”

Firhad Bobby Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata shared his greetings on Dussehra saying, “Don’t just burn the effigy of Ravana, rather burn the evil residing within you. Let’s come together and live a happy life. All my good wishes to everyone on Dussehra and Vijay Dashami.”

Speaking about the Dussehra Mahotsav, Pradeep Todi, President of Salt Lake Sanskritik Sansad said, “It was really special to have Mr. Sourav Ganguly as our chief guest this year. We have made many special arrangements here to celebrate the victory of good over evil. We have also organised a separate fire show.”

The tallest effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran were burnt along with dazzling fireworks and crowds thronging the ground to cheer them on. The Ravana Dahan was followed by spectacular performances and cultural programs by renowned artists and performers to add sparkle to the celebration.