A villain or a tormented soul? Ravana in ‘Dashanana Swapnasiddhi’ redefines perspectives

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) and Festival has returned to Delhi, captivating audiences from March 13th to 20th, 2025, with a stellar lineup of performances at Kamani Auditorium and Shri Ram Centre.

On the event’s second day, Dashanana Swapnasiddhi, a Kannada play directed by Manju Kodagu, was performed at the Shri Ram Centre.

Advertisement

The play unfolds after Ravana’s army is defeated and Lanka faces destruction. In anguish, he turns to Goddess Kalikadevi, seeking power to overcome Rama. As she hesitates to bless him, a desperate Ravana prepares to sacrifice his head.

Advertisement

In that trance-like state, visions of Dhyanamalini and Lankalakshmi emerge, mourning not just Lanka’s destruction but Ravana’s downfall. Their sorrow mirrored the weight of his choices, forcing him to look beyond power and vengeance. This vision prompts Ravana to repent and prepare for a final battle with Rama to save his kingdom.

Director Manju Kodagu describes the play as a fusion of the sublime and the supernatural, brought to life through stylized enactment, stage movements, and postures.

The production is designed to fully explore the physicality of the actors, allowing for dynamic and expressive movement. Beginning with Dravidian-style pooja rituals, it seamlessly weaves together a rich tapestry of dance forms, including mesmerizing Marga-style Kudiyattam sequences.

Dashanana Swapnasiddhi unfolded as a deeply moving portrayal of Ravana, not just as a villain but as a tormented soul grappling with his destiny. Adapted from Kuvempu’s Sri Ramayana Darshanam, the play offers a refreshing and thought-provoking take on the epic, bringing out Ravana’s inner conflict with striking intensity.

Avinash Rai, as Ravana, brings an electrifying presence to the stage. His portrayal moves beyond the usual larger-than-life villain, revealing a man consumed by pride, desperation, and inner conflict. Every expression and every pause carries weight, whether in rage, anguish, or fleeting moments of regret, making his performance deeply compelling and unforgettable.

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, emphasized META’s role in showcasing the richness and excellence of Indian theatre. He stated, “META 2025 celebrates the finest talent from across the country. As we mark its milestone 20th year, the festival remains dedicated to uplifting the theatre community, fostering connections, and bringing diverse stories to life on stage.”