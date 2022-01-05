Take a walk on spicy streets of Kolkata

Kolkata is a city rich in history and culture. From being an East India Company’s trading post to becoming one of the best food destinations of the country, Kolkata has been through a lot of changes. From delicious sweet dishes that hit all the right spots to spicy fast food, Kolkata street food has it all and without a doubt, your objective should be to try all that there is.

However, among the million varieties of street dishes, not knowing what to try can leave you confused and befuddled about where to go.

So, to help you find your way around this food maze, below are the best street food in Kolkata that you must try during your visit to the city.

1. Phuchkas

These are certainly the king of Kolkata’s street food items. The Phuchkas in Kolkata is to die for. The amazing taste and delicious mix and match combination of spices in the Phuchkas makes this item top the list of street food in Kolkata.

The right balance of stuffed potatoes, spices, chutney, pudina, pickled water, and lime, makes these Phuchkas so yummy. The different typical flavour of Kolkata is what separate these Phuchkas from the other ones. Don’t miss these for anything when in Kolkata.

2. Churmur

This street food is another variety that you can try from the gol Gappa family. Although Churmur is much similar to Phuchkas, the perfect blend of spices makes them taste a lot different from them. This street food is a mix of mashed potatoes, crushed Phuchkas, onions, tamarind pulp and lots of spices.

Your Kolkata visit will be incomplete if you don’t try this speciality of Kolkata. Churmur is a lot easier to eat and thus can be given to the kids as well.

3. Kathi Rolls

If we are talking about Kolkata, we cannot miss mentioning the very famous and delicious Kathi rolls. Kolkata being the originator of Kathi rolls is worldwide famous for making the best Kathi rolls. People from around the world prefer visiting Kolkata for trying these Kathi rolls.

Although you can find many variations of Kathi rolls everywhere in Kolkata, you must not forget to try the authentic Kathi rolls at some of the well-known places in Kolkata.

4. Luchi-Aloo Dum

This dish in Kolkata is one of the favourites of many people. This dish can be enjoyed at any time of day and can easily be found in many places. To put it in simpler words, Luchis are very much similar to Puris while Alu Dom is similar to Dum Aloo but with a Bengali touch in it.

There are many small stalls in Kolkata where you can try this super delicious dish and that too at an affordable price. Don’t hesitate in gaining some weight but don’t miss this delicious treat in Kolkata.

5. Telebhaja

This is one of the popular fried snacks that are served on almost every occasion. It is best preferred on a rainy day when you are tempted for something hot and spicy. This crispy snack is prepared by mixing various ingredients like besan, onion rings, pumpkin, potato, and cornflour.

There are many other variations that you may find of Telebhaja which should not be missed under any condition. This snack is quite popular in Kolkata and thus can easily be found on many streets.

6. Keemar Doi Bora

To keep it simple, this dish is very similar to Dahi Bada but in the Kolkata style. Rather than the typical Daal Bada, the Keemar Doi Boras are meat Dahi Bada. This meat Dahi Badas are combined with sweet Dahi and a pinch of red chilli powder along with some other spices.

This is one of the best street dishes that attract most people, especially the North Indians. There are many places where you can try this dish but we suggest trying from the best place for an amazing taste.

7. Jhalmuri

This could preferably be named as your go-to snack. It is easy to make and could be your best companion for munching. It can easily be found at every local corner of the city and thus you can satisfy your craving at any time you want.

It is a well-tossed mixture of puffed rice, peanuts, different varieties of namkeens, onions, chillies, spices, tomatoes, and coriander. It is also a healthy option for a snack as it is oil-free and does not require much cooking.

8. Ghugni Chaat

This is one of the popular street foods in Kolkata which is loved by most of the residents and tourists who visit the place. The food has got all the right reasons to be one of the popular names in the list of street food.

Made with all the healthy ingredients, one plate of this dish is sufficient enough to keep you going for the entire day. It is made by mixing white and yellow peas with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, coriander, chillies and spices. It can be tried any time in a day.

9. Butter Fish Fry

Kolkata is known for this street food the most. Although, this street food is fried and can add a lot to your calories when you are getting the best and delicious taste would you even mind thinking of that? Some well-known places will serve you the best flavours of fish fry.

Give your taste buds an amazing treat with this super amazing dish from the streets of Kolkata.

10. Aloo Kabli

Aloo Kabli is a quick potato snack that is quite famous in Kolkata. It is one of those dishes where the main ingredient potatoes are presented in the best form. Potatoes are mixed with onions, tomatoes, chickpeas, tamarind pulp and a whole lot of spices that gives the dish its awesome flavours.

You should not miss this dish when you are craving something hot and spicy as Aloo Kabli can serve you with the best taste for your craving.

These are some of the amazing street dishes from Kolkata that are so delicious and mouth-watering that you would not regret trying these. These entire dishes make Kolkata one unique position that distinguishes it from all the other places. Though many other local street foods can be tried, these are the specialities of Kolkata.