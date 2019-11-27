Sunny Leone keeps on giving fashion goals every time she steps out of home and her recent pictures are proof of this.

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures from the shoot of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla, along with co-host Rannvijay Singh, giving a treat to her fans.

On Sunday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures from the shoot in which she looked super comfy in casuals. Sunny can be seen flaunting her figure in a crop top and blue joggers. The pair of white sneakers that she wore, upped the coolness quotient of the outfit. But that’s not all about it.

To accessorize herself, the actress chose a pair of quirky earrings that have ‘happy’ written all over them with black shades.

Sunny completed her look with minimal makeup including nude lip shade to go with her outfit. She tied her hair in two fishtail side braids.

Sunny posted the pictures of her look on the photo-sharing app with the caption, “It wouldn’t be proper without pizza.” That body despite pizza? Unbelievable!

Sunny Leone, who is famous for her dance numbers like “Baby Doll” and “Pink Lips”, was last seen in the song “Battiyan Bujhaado” in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor.