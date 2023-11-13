Story of Govardhan Pooja

Today on November 13 India is celebrating Govardhan Puja which is a very important festival that teaches us the importance of humanity. According to ‘Srimad Bhagwat’ ‘Go’ means cow and ‘Vardhan’ means nourishment. Another meaning of Govardhan is ‘Senses to increase worship of Lord Krishna’. It is believed that one who worships Govardhan hill also increases his devotion and belief in the words of Lord Krishna. Govardhan Puja is also referred to as Annkoot puja.

Govardhan hill or the Giriraj is situated at a distance of 22 km from Vrindavan. It has been stated in Bhagwat Gita that according to Krishna Govardhan Parvat is not different from him. Therefore all worshippers of Krishna also worship the holy hill, This hill is made up of sandstone and stands 80 feet tall with a circumference of 38 km stop.

During the festival of Govardhan Puja, people prepare Chhappan Bhog, 56 varieties of which are offered to God. Will place an image of Govardhan and worship it.

According to Shrimant Bhagwat once upon a time, Lord Krishna noticed all the villagers including his mother were praying to lord Indra. Curious Lord Krishna asked his mother why everybody was praying to Lord Indra, She told him that Lord Indra bless them with rains which produce the corps required for life.

Listening to this Lord Krishna told his mother that one should also worship Govardhan mountain which provides fodder for the cows and cattle, on the advice of Lord Krishna the villagers started praying to The Mountain God, This angered Lord Indra With intention of teaching the villagers a lesson he let rain heavily in Vrindavan flooding the village.

To protect the villages and their cattle from flooding rains Lord Krishna miraculously lifted Govardhan mountain with his little finger and told the villagers to take shelter under the mountain.

Indra realising that Lord Krishna was the reincarnation of Lord Vishnu, stopped the rain and began apologising to him. Lord Krishna then dropped the Mountain and asked the villagers to pray to Govardhan mountain as it saved their lives every year with a custom of Annkoot since then the Festival is observed by all.