Janmashtami feast: Celebrate with lord Krishna’s favorite delicacies

As we gear up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, on 26 August for Janmashtami, no Hindu celebration is complete without a feast. The celebrations typically occur on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Shravana, and therefore, the dates change every year. The celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth is not only filled with devotion and spirituality but also includes a feast featuring all of Lord Krishna’s favorite sweets and savory dishes. While cities like Mathura and Vrindavan witness huge crowds during the festivities, Hindus all over the world celebrate with fasting, special puja, and a Janmashtami feast. Here are a few recipes that are Lord Krishna’s favorites:

Dhaniya Panjiri

Believed to be among Lord Krishna’s favorites, Dhaniya Panjiri is not only full of flavor but also rich in nutrition. Made from a variety of nuts, roasted cumin powder, desi ghee, powdered sugar, and more, this delicacy is extremely popular in the northern states and is known for providing instant energy. The recipe is quite simple, and it can be stored for several days.

Makhan Mishri

Lord Krishna is often nicknamed the ‘Makhan-chor’ because of his love for butter, with many childhood stories depicting him stealing butter along with his brother. Made with just two ingredients—butter/cream and mishri (rock sugar)—this delicacy holds divine significance among worshippers and is often a must-have treat on this festive day.

Sabudana Khichdi

While Sabudana Khichdi is a breakfast staple for many, it holds a special place on Janmashtami due to Lord Krishna’s fondness for it. Made with simple ingredients and Indian spices, the sabudana is soaked overnight to ensure it is fluffy in the morning. Sabudana Khichdi is often a preferred dish for breaking the Janmashtami fast.

Malpua

Malpua is a classic dish served during Janmashtami celebrations. Made with flour, semolina, milk, sugar, fennel seeds, and ghee, it is often soaked in sweet syrup.

Kheer

Just as kheer is a staple in every Indian family’s birthday celebrations, it is also a must-have during Janmashtami to celebrate Lord Krishna’s birthday. Full of flavor and made with simple ingredients, kheer is a popular dish offered to the lord in temples and homes alike.