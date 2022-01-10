Spice up your life with black pepper

Black pepper, also known as the ‘king of spices’ that has a load of health benefits, and a major benefit of consuming pepper is that it aids in many health benefits. It is also said to be good for digestion and prevents cancer by detoxifying the body. When this spice is added to the food, it makes your food taste better and spicier.

Have you ever wondered why is black pepper called the ‘King of Spice’? Well, this is because this spice has loads of benefits for your body.

If you are a fitness enthusiast looking to lose weight quickly or you want to increase your immune, then you need to add black pepper to your daily menu. Don’t forget to add lemon juice and finger millet too. All of these foods can help you lose weight and increase immune quickly and black pepper cleans your intestines and stomach too.

Pepper originally belongs to South India, it’s grown in other tropical countries as well. It’s played a vital role in history and has been considered an important spice from time immemorial. In ancient Greece, it was also used as currency. In later years, it became pivotal in the spice trade across the world.

Incidentally, Vietnam is considered to be the largest grower and exporter of pepper. India, Brazil, and Indonesia follow suit. Black pepper is used worldwide while cooking and garnishing in cuisines, and it comes with lots of health benefits.

So, here are the 6 benefits of black pepper:

1. Prevents Any Sort of Cancer:

Black pepper is said to prevent cancer when it is mixed with turmeric. This can be consumed in the form of milk by mixing turmeric and black pepper. This drink is usually given to individuals suffering from severe colds. It is said to consist of antioxidants, vitamin A and carotenoids that help in curing cancer and other deadly diseases. Also, this must be added to most of your daily diet as it is the best way you can stay fit naturally.

2. Good for Digestion:

Black pepper helps in good digestion and when it is consumed raw, hydrochloric acid is released by the stomach and helps in breaking down the proteins. Hydrochloric acid helps in cleaning your intestines and barricading you from other gastrointestinal diseases. So don’t forget to add a pinch of black pepper to all of your food.

3. Prevents Constipation:

If you have less than three stools a week, then you may be suffering from constipation. However, this problem can be solved by adding some pepper to your food daily. Sometimes when you may be suffering from constipation, you may end up straining to pass stools or sometimes you may not feel empty even after passing stools.

Thus, black pepper curbs colon cancer, constipation, diarrhea, and other types of bacterial types o diseases if consumed daily. Excessive consumption can be harmful to you, so make sure you just add a pinch of it to your daily food.

4. Treats Skin Problems:

The ‘King of Spices’ is said to prevent skin pigmentation (Vitiligo). This condition makes your skin appear white and this is also called white patches. Though there are many medicines available in the market to restore your skin color, black pepper protects your skin from any sort of skin pigmentation and helps maintain the original color of your skin. Wrinkles and skin problems are curbed if you consume black pepper from a very young age. It also prevents premature aging and dark spots too.

Consuming this spice in the raw or cooked form is good enough for your daily diet that will benefit your body and most importantly rejuvenate your skin. If you are suffering from acne, then you need to try black pepper as this will help your skin flush away the intoxicants in it and smoothen it. All you need to do is to crush some black pepper and apply it over your skin and you will find the difference.

5. Good for Your Hair:

To treat dandruff, black pepper is said to be good. All you need to do is to add some crushed black pepper with some curd and add it to your scalp and let it dry for a minimum of 30 minutes. Also, make sure that you do not use excess black pepper as this can result in the burning of your scalp. Make sure that you do not use shampoo for the next 24 hours after applying black pepper to your hair as this may cause side effects. You can also add lime to the crushed black pepper and apply it to your scalp and then wash it after 30 minutes. This will make your hair shiny and smooth.

6. Aids in Weight Loss:

The wonder spice helps you lose weight and this can be added to green tea and consumed two to three times a day. This is because this spice has a rich content of phytonutrients that helps in breaking down excess fat. This also improves your body’s metabolism. Green tea plus a pinch of black pepper in it can help you lose weight. This needs to be added to your everyday diet.

7. Treats Depression:

Depression is said to be one of the most common problems faced by most people worldwide and this can even lead a person to death. However, some medicines can curb this mental problem from being devastating, however, raw black pepper can be given to depressed people to chew and this will change the mood of the person.

This happens because chewing raw black pepper releases mood-inducing chemicals to the brain that will keep your mind calm and soothing all the time. However, this must not be done in excess as there will be consequences for the same.

8. Helps in Treating Respiratory Diseases:

Cold and cough are said to be normal respiratory problems that can be cured by consuming black pepper. Simply just add a pinch of black pepper to some green tea and you’ll see the difference. Also, you can use a glass of milk and add a pinch of black pepper and a pinch of turmeric to it and consume it hot. This has no side effects.

During winter, adding a little bit of pepper to all your dishes can help you stay healthy and prevent yourself from different diseases. Black pepper mixed with some honey can also help you prevent chest congestion. Adding black pepper to some warm water along with some eucalyptus oil in it and inhaling the steam is a simple remedy for getting rid of chest congestion.

9. Reduces Joint Pain:

If you are suffering from joint pain arthritis, you don’t have to be worried because pepper has medical properties that can help you solve this problem. It also helps in preventing gout. It is also used for people suffering from spinal and joint pain. Today, black pepper is used in many cuisines as a global spice. Black pepper’s most powerful impact is when a person with a cold and cough consumes it.

10. Detoxifies Your Body:

This spice helps you sweat and urinate a lot and by this, you discharge all toxins from your body. Sweating and constantly urinating is good sign that your body is functioning well. Also, you need to think about how you need to burn fat physically, rather than only consuming black pepper. Some people believe that black pepper can be only consumed and it will help them lose weight. But you may be wrong if you only concentrate on consuming it rather than following some simple exercises such as walking and jogging. Always keep in mind that if you want to lose weight, the result lies in following a healthy diet and exercising at the same time. If you follow this, you will witness the results in a few mocking.