Special Recipes for the festive season

‘Tis the season to be merry! Spreading the joy of festivities with, Chef Aji Joseph, Head – Culinary Development, FreshToHome has curated some delicious, easy to prepare recipes.

Coconut Crumbed Prawn

Ingredients (with quantity):

Paprika powder – 1 tbspMustard powder – 1 tspGarlic chop – half tspWater – 1 tbspRefined oil – 1 tbspMaida / flour – 2 tspEgg – 1 eggLemon juice – 1 tspSalt – a pinchPrawn whole cleaned with tail on – 250 gmsBreadcrumbs – 100 gmsDesiccated coconut – 50 gmsOil for deep frying – 500 ml

Method:

In a bowl, mix together pakrika powder, mustard powder, garlic chop, maida / flour, egg, lemon juice, salt, refined oil & water to a fine pasteDeshell and devein the prawn. Retain the tail Add the marination to the cleaned prawn and mix well Careful while mixing the marinade as the the sharp tail ends would cut through the skin Mix the breadcrumbs and desiccated coconut together in a plate Take the prawn one by one holding the tail and coat it with breadcrumb-coconut mixtureMake sure the tail is without any breadcrumbs One by one coat all the prawns and keep aside In a sauce pan or kadai add enough oil to immerse the prawn while frying When the oil is hot, slowly slide the prawn one by one into the hot oilFry the prawns for a couple of minutes in hot oil to a golden colourServe hot and crispy along with tartare sauce or ones choice of sauce

Chicken Tenders in Tuscan Cream

Ingredients (with quantity)

For Chicken marination:

Chicken fillet or supreme – 200 gmsSalt – to tasteWhite pepper powder – 1 pinchFlour – 1 tbspOlive oil – 3 tbsp

For sauce

Butter – 20 gmsGarlic slice – 5 clovesCelery slices – 1 stickOnion slice – half onionSundried tomato slices – 10 gmsFlour – 1 tbspWater – 100 mlCream – 250 mlWhite pepper powder – 2 pinchSalt to tasteCheddar cheese – 50 gmsParsley (chop) – 1 tbsp

Method:

Take 200 gms of chicken fillet or supreme and mix with all the ingredients required for marination and keep aside Heat up a non-stick fry pan and add butter Add garlic slices and saute to a slight brown Add the sliced onion and celery and saute Once the onions are translucent, place the marinated chicken on the pan and grill on both sides While the chicken is getting grilled, cut the sundried tomato to smaller pieces and add to the chicken Then add water and mix well Once the water starts to boil, add cream and white pepper powder while stirring Allow the chicken to cook in the creamy sauce till the sauce turns thick and evenly coats the chicken Add the cheddar cheese and parsely and stir Allow the sauce to thicken and transfer to a plate to be served with a potato mash and sauteed vegetables