Here are some simple nail care tips to get beautiful, healthy nails

As the new season is making its way, it’s time to learn all the basic and important beauty tips by heart.

Having clean, healthy-looking nails is a must for practicing good hygiene and keeping yourself looking your best! However, nails can also get easily damaged, whether from a bad manicure or just the everyday wear-and-tear of life. By practicing a few simple habits, you can make sure your nails are strong and well-maintained no matter how hands-on you get in other areas of your life!

Practice good nail hygiene

Without proper care, the nails become brittle and thin so, it is essential to have a regular maintenance routine. Manicure and pedicure help in keeping healthy and shiny-looking nails. Ensure that you stick to salons that have technicians who have undergone proper training. Wear gloves for better nail care while gardening or housecleaning to protect the polish and keep dirt out of your nails.

Tip: Take care of your nail extensions. Make sure that you fix the damaged nails as soon as possible and keep an eye out for dryness, redness, and peeling of skin or cuticles.

Hydrate your hands

It is advised to wash the hands with lukewarm water to help keep the hands and nails soft and smooth. Also, apply a hand cream frequently which is enriched with fruit extracts. It will help in restoring and making the hands look hydrated and moisturized.

Choose the right nail care products

Wearing nail polish does not harm your healthy nails. But many of your favorite nail polishes and acrylics are full of harsh chemicals that cause nail brittleness, dryness, and thinning. Ensure that you use products that are paraben-free, sulfate-free, formaldehyde-free, toxin-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Tip: Pick a nail color remover that treats conditions that adversely affect nails and cuticles, preferable something that has the unique goodness of Vitamins A, C, and E.

Moisturize your cuticles

Taking care of the cuticles is a critical part of a healthy growing nail. Dry, cracking cuticles not only make nails look messy, but they can also cause hangnails and just plain hurt.

Cuticles are part of your skin and serve the important purpose of acting as your nail’s protective barrier. Moisturise and massage with oils that have healing properties such as Argan Oil to restore moisture and repair damages.

Eat tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of the best sources of vitamins A and C, which help in nail strengthening, as well as the natural form of B7, which is essential for healthy nails. Have a glass of tomato juice in the morning. Alternatively, add a few slices of tomato to salads and sandwiches, and include more foods with tomato paste in your diet. Your nails will thank you.

Fight fungus:

If you’re suffering from nail fungus, try tea-tree oil. It is a powerful antiseptic and can help make nail fungus disappear. Once or twice a day, apply a drop or two to the discolored nail. After a shower is a good time because that’s when your skin is softest. You can use an antifungal powder that absorbs moisture and prevents fungus.

Also, don’t clip your cuticles. By doing so, you’re removing your nail’s protective barrier. It is easier for fungi and bacteria to get a grip around the base of the nail after the cuticle is removed.

Apply lemon oil:

This natural bleaching agent not only makes your nails shinier, but also removes stains from them that might have occurred due to dust, pollution, or a chemical.

So, for healthier and brighter nails, soak your hands in lemon juice for some time. Then add some vinegar and warm water to the lemon juice, and gently rub a brush on your nails while keeping them soaked in the mix. After some time, wash your hands with warm water. Do this once a week.