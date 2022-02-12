Shop these trending jewelry of 2022 for your lady this V-day

Only 2 days left for Valentine’s and are you still busy finding that perfect piece of gift for your lady love?

Not to worry! Because we have got you some trendy jewelry of 2022 that will surely light up your bae face if you gift her.

Chunky Gold Chains

Larger-than-life links are among the top 2022 jewelry trends, as seen on the runways at Valentino and Hermès, to name a few. Buy oversized gold chains that make a bold statement solo or when layered with other over-the-top pieces.

Eye-Popping Earrings

From chandelier earrings to door-knocker statement pieces that nod to the Golden Age of Hollywood, vintage-inspired accessories were all over models’ lobes at Giorgio Armani, Fendi, and Saint Laurent.

Full Frontal

Front-facing hoops reigned supreme from the red carpet to design studios in diamonds or colored gemstones or a mix of both. They continue to be a key direction as we head into the new year in different cuts of stones or different colors mixed together.

River View

Rivière in French means river which in the 19th century translated into the river of gems. These necklaces have been popular since the 1800s in a variety of incarnations.

Today they are worn two or more at a time, sometimes with a pendant necklace. Two proponents of the modern-day wearing of rivière in multiples are Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker in real life and in the reboot of SATC. They also look stunning when worn alone and contemporary versions are often called eternity necklaces as the stones go all the way around the necklace. So you must buy one to impress your lady.

Modern Pearl Earrings

Who doesn’t appreciate the timeless beauty and elegance of pearls? Ladies are especially fond of the modern updates being incorporated into pearl earring designs. From unique shapes and colors to interesting accents and metalwork, modern pearl earrings are a trend that should be embraced all year long.

She Wore Colors Everywhere

Color is the strongest trend and has been for the past three or so years. It just keeps getting bolder, more vibrant, and optimistic as we look towards a brighter future.

Silver Metal

Yellow gold is all but fading away. However, silver is jumping to the forefront for 2022, not only in timeless forms but often with an edgy and punk feel. Think twisted, undulating metal-worked shapes and heavyweight chains made of pointed, arched, and toggled links.