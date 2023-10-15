Sedentary lifestyle among youth may increase risk of heart attacks: Experts

Experts have expressed deep concern over the increasing cases of heart attacks among youngsters and have emphasized the importance of physical activities to reduce the chances of heart attacks.

According to experts, sedentary lifestyle, characterized by extended periods of inactivity and unhealthy dietary habits, is a primary contributor to this concerning trend.

They observe that a life-style marked by little or no physical activity leads to obesity, high blood pressure, and unfavorable cholesterol profiles, which further increases the possibility of heart attacks at a young age.

Advertisement

To address this issue, experts advocate for regular physical activity and balanced nutrition, encouraging young people to prioritize their heart health through informed decisions, movement, and healthier dietary choices.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder and Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, said the surge in cases of heart attacks among youngsters can be largely attributed to the pervasive influence of sedentary lifestyles.

“The modern world’s conveniences promote physical inactivity, leading to weight gain, obesity, and cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. A sedentary lifestyle erodes the foundation of heart health,” Dr Bajaj said.

Emphasizing on physical activity, he said, “Regular physical activity is key to maintaining a robust cardiovascular system. Young people must be encouraged to break free from the digital trap, embrace movement, and prioritize their well-being.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Nutritionist Nupuur Patil said: “The modern world’s conveniences, from desk-bound jobs to screen-centered leisure, promote physical inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle, leading to a surge in heart attacks among the young.”

Patil said that breaking free from the digital trap and embracing physical activity is essential in reversing this disconcerting trend, ultimately paving the way for a healthier, heartier future for our youth.