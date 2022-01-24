This Republic Day decorate your house in Tricolor

India will be celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. This day is marked by parades and festivities that pay tribute to India’s rich culture and traditions. The spectacular Republic Day parade that is traditionally held on the central Rajpath avenue and features the Army Navy and Armed Forces in their full regalia is indeed a sight worth witnessing. Traditional dance troupes and floats from every state, as well as helicopters putting on a sky show, are the main highlights of this parade.
However, due to the current situation, the celebration might be virtual, this does not affect the patriotic feeling that we all have. To help you find some of the best decorative items, we have curated a rundown of decoration stuff that you can decorate your home space or shops or office with:
Say It with Tricoloured Cushions
While redecorating the entire room is hardly an option every year, you can show your love for the national colors by bringing out white, green, and saffron cushions. In your master bedroom, get into the spirit by using saffron bed linen, white pillows, and green plants.
Floral Decor For Your Vehicles
Many people like to deck their cars up with flowers. You can use marigolds, jasmine, and green leaves to get the tricolor effect; add a flag to complete the look.
A flag at the door or in your balcony
Hoist your flag on the balcony, or right at the front door. Let it fly high to reflect your pride in our nation.
Paper Flowers Decorations on Republic Day
If craftwork is your thing, then you can try your hand at paper roses fashioned out of colored crepe paper, glue, and wire. Use these paper flowers to decorate your home—you can show them off as a bunch in a vase, or make a string of flowers to hang in your window.
Tri-Colour Floating Flowers
A brass uruli filled with tricolored flowers and leaves floating on water would look great at your doorstep. Add some floating candles for a gorgeous effect.
Paper Craft Decorations Ideas
Here’s some more papercraft that you could try. Use a template to cut out floral shapes from colored card sheets. Use your creativity. You can also make cutouts that are star-shaped, heart-shaped, or shaped like little dolls. Create posters, banners, or garlands with these pretty shapes.
Rangoli Designs
Intricate rangoli made out of powdered chalk or colored powders can brighten the entrance to your home. If you want to go the Eco-friendly way, then use flowers like jasmine, marigold, and green leaves to create your rangoli design.
Republic Day is a great time to show your patriotic side. Think of all the ways you can decorate your home using the three national colors, and you can’t go wrong! Vande Mataram!