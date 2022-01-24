This Republic Day decorate your house in Tricolor

India will be celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. This day is marked by parades and festivities that pay tribute to India’s rich culture and traditions. The spectacular Republic Day parade that is traditionally held on the central Rajpath avenue and features the Army Navy and Armed Forces in their full regalia is indeed a sight worth witnessing. Traditional dance troupes and floats from every state, as well as helicopters putting on a sky show, are the main highlights of this parade.

However, due to the current situation, the celebration might be virtual, this does not affect the patriotic feeling that we all have. To help you find some of the best decorative items, we have curated a rundown of decoration stuff that you can decorate your home space or shops or office with:

Say It with Tricoloured Cushions

While redecorating the entire room is hardly an option every year, you can show your love for the national colors by bringing out white, green, and saffron cushions. In your master bedroom, get into the spirit by using saffron bed linen, white pillows, and green plants.

Floral Decor For Your Vehicles

Many people like to deck their cars up with flowers. You can use marigolds, jasmine, and green leaves to get the tricolor effect; add a flag to complete the look.

A flag at the door or in your balcony