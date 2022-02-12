Valentine’s Day 2022: For your man check out these 6 thoughtful brands for V-Day gifts

Valentine’s Day is the best time to spread your love for your partner or friends with romantic gestures or thoughtful gifts.

Though your plans may be varied this year due to the current situation, it would be a huge mistake to think the man in your life does not want to receive Valentine’s Day present.

To help you discover the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the man in your life, we’ve compiled a list of 6 thoughtful brands For V-Day Gifts For Your Man. The best part is that they are all offering you great discounts this valentine’s.

DaMENSCH

Finding the perfect gift for your special someone might be difficult, but when it comes to purchasing for men, DaMENSCH is the place to go. DaMENSCH is a D2C brand that caters to the men’s premium essential wear fashion segment in India. DaMENSCH has a wide range of premium products ranging from innerwear to loungewear, and essential wear for men. This Valentine’s Day, DaMENSCH, which centralizes around comfortable, stylish clothing for men is offering a wallet worth Rs. 2299 from DailyObjects on purchases from its website, starting February 10. So, what are you waiting for?

Titan

It’s very difficult to find out that one perfect gift that will express all your emotions on Valentine’s Day. But with Titan, the job has been made easier given the exciting range of watches available to select from that will help you to make this Valentine’s Day special and remember it for the rest of your life. Titan offers stunning timepieces across numerous collections to shop from which will surely capture your Valentine’s heart and make them fall in love with you time and time again. So, if you’re looking for something classy, premium, luxury, or even in the smart category, then Titan is your answer.

Shangri-La Hotels

Surprise your man and indulge in a romantic Lovecation with sublime city views, adorned with romantic amenities upon arrival; enjoy an intimate dinner for two at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi’s award-winning restaurant with 20% savings, breakfast in bed, guaranteed late check-out, and more. Spa aficionados can enjoy elevated spa offerings at CHI, The Spa with treatments designed to mark this month of love. The romantic Lovecation is available from 11 to 14 February 2022 and starts at INR 9,499 plus taxes. Adding more to the romantic list are the Shangri-La Bengaluru’s gift cards which can be redeemed against a plethora of benefits in the hotel. The gift cards feature experiences from unlimited cocktails at HYPE to relaxing spa indulgences or monetary vouchers with an added 20 percent extra value.

Bata India Limited

If comfort and fashion are the two magic words for the men in your life, then give their feet a break (quite LITERALLY) with Bata India’s Unlimited Sneakers’ Collection. From a suave suited-up look to a casual game night with the gang vibe to a ‘post-workout selfie’; Bata India Limited will cover your man’s round-the-clock footwear needs. A slip into comfort fashion as they slip into Bata sneakers.

Modicare Limited

If your valentines’ day agenda involves curating the perfect hamper for the man in your life, then Modicare Limited is your one-stop solution. They have a range of thoughtfully crafted products that can be presented as your token of love. From a powerful gender-neutral skincare range that fights against Blue Light rays to stunning watches for the leaders of today to a wellness portfolio that combines the ancient power of Ayurveda and modern technology – the brand has it all. Time to check all things off your checklist, and give your man a Modicare valentines’ day hamper.

Fix My Curls

If you have a curly-haired boo that you totally adore, and want them to be their brightest gorgeous self, then give them THE best friend to embrace their natural curls. Fix my Curls comes with a range of hair products that do not only sulfate, silicone, and paraben-free but also offer a 360-degree solution to all their hair concerns.