A day in the capital on Valentine’s

With markets flooded with roses, chocolates, and gifts all over, the Covid-19 pandemic failed to dampen the spirit of couples enjoying Valentine’s Day.

However, due to low supply and increased demand, the price of roses has shot up this year, as compared to last year.

According to some of the florists in the market, apart from Valentine’s Day, due to the rise in demand for weddings and other functions post the pandemic, the demand has increased.

“The Covid restrictions have been lifted recently from weddings and functions, therefore, the ceremonies are being organized in a full-fledged way. We were not able to earn for quite some time due to restrictions and this is the time for our earnings,” said Ravi Saini, a florist.

He also said that the production of flowers has been low with over 30% of growers abandoning the occupation after COVID-19.

“This has further created a huge demand and supply gap due to supply shortage in the market and subsequently, prices of all varieties of flowers went up in comparison to pre-pandemic levels,” said Saini.

Though despite a hike in flower prices, people were seen celebrating the day especially when last year due to lockdown, second wave, and so many casualties, it was a tepid affair and many people could not enjoy the day.

But this time, with the covid cases going down, not just restaurants, and florists but couples are all geared up to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a big way.

With extended weekend celebrations and no shutdowns, a number of couples booked restaurants to enjoy the meal together.

“After a long tough year it’s great to host dine-in and welcome our guests for great food, and drinks,” said Pankaj, owner of a city restaurant.

He further said, “After three waves of the pandemic, people have adapted to the new way of life. They have learnt to take precautions and know when to step out. Things have changed a lot and people have adopted a new way to sustain.”