Redefining urban exploration

Marking an exciting fusion between the worlds of motorcycling culture and high street fashion, creative powerhouse Huemn has inked a unique collaboration with Royal Enfield- creators of iconic motorcycles – to introduce ‘A Shot of Mumbai’ – a vibrant collection of apparel and helmets inspired by the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

As the muse of this first-time collaboration, the Hunter DNA is evident across a collection of avant-garde designs synonymous with the Huemn aesthetic. From electric blues and fiery reds to an array of peppy hues, each design echoes the soul of Mumbai and the kaleidoscope of art and energy that it is.

‘A Shot of Mumbai’ symbolises the spirit of exploration and a venture into unchartered territories whether it’s personal style or the pursuit of life on two wheels. Evoking the dynamism of Mumbai, a city renowned for its bustling streets and magnetic culture, the collection also serves as an ode to this vibrant metropolis.

Commenting on the launch, Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield, says “At Royal Enfield, we’re constantly working with talented, like-minded brands that have design at their core. This collaboration with Huemn celebrates our shared passion for creativity, self-expression and a disruptive sense of style. Our mission is to invite new riders and subcultures into our ever-expanding community; and with the Hunter 350, we’ve been able to do that exceptionally well. The Hunter 350 offers all the intense flavours of pure motorcycling, packed into a fun, stylish, new machine that appeals to millennials and GenZ across the globe.”

Pranav Misra, Co-Founder & CEO of Huemn, added, “Partnering with Royal Enfield has been an incredible journey of creative explorations. The Hunter 350 exudes a distinct personality that we’ve fused into the Huemn aesthetic. The result is a collection that mirrors the dynamic and vibrant soul of both brands and represents a crossover of worlds that speaks to the modern explorer and celebrates individuality.”

Ever since its launch, the Hunter 350 has come to redefine urban exploration. Undoubtedly, the most popular motorcycle launched in the mid-size motorcycle segment in the last two years, it has emerged as the preferred choice for young riders today. With the Royal Enfield character embedded into a fresh, appealing compact design, the Hunter 350 has been instrumental in bringing in a new set of consumers–especially GenZ and millennials–into the Royal Enfield fold, and its growing acclaim is a strong testament that it is doing just that. With its pure motorcycling spirit, and unmissable elements of vibrance, energy, and authenticity, this motorcycle has ushered in a unique sub-brand of its own under the Royal Enfield banner.

The collection’s T-shirts, hoodies and denim will be available at www.huemn.in, and the helmets will be available exclusively at the Royal Enfield online store at https://store.royalenfield.com/.