For motorcycle enthusiasts it’s the 360 degree experience that counts– everything from the motorbike, to the gear, to the apparel, the camaraderie and the route adds to the magic.

India’s most loved brand, Royal Enfield has conceptualised an annual competition called ‘Art of Motorcycling’, which allows riders/ creators to express their love for motorcycling through a design campaign. The winners of the competition will get an opportunity to have their creative illustrations featured on brand apparel in its artistic journey.

The contest has been launched in an effort to create a dynamic experience for the motorcycling community, riding enthusiasts, design students and illustrators who draw inspiration from their experiences on and off the road.

Driven by the theme of self-expression, the contest aims at providing a platform to encourage the community to express themselves freely, follow their passion for riding and take a step ahead in their journey of self-exploration and expression.

Speaking about the new contest, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said: “#ArtofMotorcycling’ is a unique creative platform that draws inspiration from the dreams and journeys of young creators and motorcycling enthusiasts giving them an opportunity to express their love for ‘the motorcycling way of life’. We, at Royal Enfield, are really excited about bringing this platform to life as it focuses on one’s imagination, experiences, passion for riding and the never ending quest towards self-exploration and self expression.”

The programme is conceptualised to pay homage to Royal Enfield’s relentless quest for design perfection and celebrates dreams, passion, and determination of young creators, inspiring people along the way.

To participate candidates can head over to the website to register and download the toolkit. Participants can then create their own unique design and share winners will get a sum of Rs 30,000 each and one lucky winner will earn an opportunity to intern with Royal Enfield