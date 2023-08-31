Raise a drink to your sibling

World Cup 2023: Tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune go on sale on August 31
On this heartwarming occasion, look beyond just gifting a regular present and spend some time with your sibling. Cocktails are an easy way to make a break the monotony as siblings plan a day to celebrate their special bond of love and togetherness.
At the onset, Afzal Kaba, Diageo India Brand Ambassador, shares a curated selection of special concoctions that cover a wide array of flavours.
RELATION
Ingredients:
. Johnnie Walker Black Label
. Fresh Lime juice
. Cinnamon infused organic honey
. Soda, Edible flower
. Ice cubes
Method:
. Take a glass and fill it up with ice cubes.
. Add 60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label
. Add 15ml cinnamon infused honey syrup (take hot water and add cinnamon sticks. Us the water 100ml and add 200 honey)
. Add 15ml fresh lime juice.
.Top with soda
. Stir gently to mix and add garnish of edible flower.
. Enjoy
SFS – SOUR FOR SISTER
SFS
Ingredients:
. Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve
. Fresh Lime juice, Orange Marmalade
nutmeg (Egg white or Fresh pineapple juice optional)
. Ice cubes
Method:
. Take a cocktail shaker.
. Add 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve
. Add 1 1/2 bar spoon of orange marmalade.
. Add 15ml fresh lime juice.
. Add one egg white or 15ml fresh pineapple juice.
. Add ice cubes and shake hard.
. Strain it in a glass. Add Block ice if there is any extra space.
. Garnish with grated nutmeg.
. Enjoy
GIFT
Ingredients:
. Black & White
. Fresh Lime juice
. Fresh Watermelon
. Fresh Mint
. Ice cubes
Method:
. Take a cocktail shaker
. Add 5 1inch by 1inch watermelon.
. Crush it using a muddler.
. Add 15ml fresh lime juice.
. 5 leaves of mint – clap and add it to the shaker.
. Add 60ml Black & White scotch.
. Add ice cubes and shake hard.
. Strain it in a glass using both strainers to avoid pulp, mint, and broken ice.
. Add Block/ cube ice if there is any extra space.
. Pc of watermelon and mint sprig.
. Enjoy
