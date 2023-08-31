Raise a drink to your sibling

On this heartwarming occasion, look beyond just gifting a regular present and spend some time with your sibling. Cocktails are an easy way to make a break the monotony as siblings plan a day to celebrate their special bond of love and togetherness.

At the onset, Afzal Kaba, Diageo India Brand Ambassador, shares a curated selection of special concoctions that cover a wide array of flavours.

RELATION

Advertisement

Ingredients:

. Johnnie Walker Black Label

. Fresh Lime juice

. Cinnamon infused organic honey

. Soda, Edible flower

. Ice cubes

Method:

. Take a glass and fill it up with ice cubes.

. Add 60ml Johnnie Walker Black Label

. Add 15ml cinnamon infused honey syrup (take hot water and add cinnamon sticks. Us the water 100ml and add 200 honey)

. Add 15ml fresh lime juice.

.Top with soda

. Stir gently to mix and add garnish of edible flower.

. Enjoy

SFS – SOUR FOR SISTER

SFS

Ingredients:

. Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

. Fresh Lime juice, Orange Marmalade

nutmeg (Egg white or Fresh pineapple juice optional)

. Ice cubes

Method:

. Take a cocktail shaker.

. Add 60ml Black Dog Triple Gold Reserve

. Add 1 1/2 bar spoon of orange marmalade.

. Add 15ml fresh lime juice.

. Add one egg white or 15ml fresh pineapple juice.

. Add ice cubes and shake hard.

. Strain it in a glass. Add Block ice if there is any extra space.

. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

. Enjoy

GIFT

Ingredients:

. Black & White

. Fresh Lime juice

. Fresh Watermelon

. Fresh Mint

. Ice cubes

Method:

. Take a cocktail shaker

. Add 5 1inch by 1inch watermelon.

. Crush it using a muddler.

. Add 15ml fresh lime juice.

. 5 leaves of mint – clap and add it to the shaker.

. Add 60ml Black & White scotch.

. Add ice cubes and shake hard.

. Strain it in a glass using both strainers to avoid pulp, mint, and broken ice.

. Add Block/ cube ice if there is any extra space.

. Pc of watermelon and mint sprig.

. Enjoy