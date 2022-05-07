Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Famous Books by Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Rabindranath Tagore, arguably India’s most well-known poet, reshaped Bengali literature and music. He became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Below is a list of must-read books by the litterateur.

Famous Books by Rabindranath Tagore

Gitanjali

Gitanjali is actually an anthology of poetry and is the most renowned and influential work by Rabindranath Tagore. Published originally in 1910, Tagore rereleased it as a series of translated prose poems in English, titled ‘Gitanjali: Song Offerings’, and came out in the printed form in the year 1912. W.B. Yeats authored the introduction of the English version.

Tagore was inspired by the Indian lyrics of devotion from medieval times and emphasized on ‘Love’ is the principal subject of Gitanjali. Amongst the most famous books by Rabindranath Tagore, this series was internationally lauded for its musical and rhythmic poetry and led Tagore to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

The Postmaster