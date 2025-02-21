Queens of Golf and WGAI launch celebrity Pro-am golf event on women’s day

Queens of Golf is ready to host its first-ever Women’s Celebrity Pro-am Golf Tournament on March 8, 2025, at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurugram, Haryana.

Timed perfectly to coincide with International Women’s Day, the event aims to highlight the talent of professional women golfers while fostering greater corporate support for the sport.

The one-day tournament will bring together 20 professional women golfers, senior corporate executives, and sports celebrities, creating a dynamic and competitive atmosphere. Designed in a Pro-am format, the event offers participants the unique opportunity to team up with professional golfers for a round of golf.

Additionally, the professionals will compete separately in a stroke play format, allowing them to showcase their individual skills.

Saket Mansingh, founder of Queens of Golf, emphasized the event’s broader mission to elevate the visibility and support for women’s golf in India. He highlighted the organization’s commitment to ensuring that women golfers receive the recognition and backing they deserve.

Mansingh extended his gratitude to key sponsors, including Hero MotoCorp and DLF, for their long-standing support of women’s golf, and acknowledged the contributions of Amazon, HSBC, Grant Thornton, Gatorade, MG Motors, and Thriwe in making the event possible.

Kavita Singh, President of the Women’s Golf Association of India, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, noting that the event is more than just a competition—it is a powerful statement of empowerment through sport.

She emphasized the growing corporate interest in supporting women’s golf and expressed confidence that this tournament would be the first of many to come.

Queens of Golf is dedicated to reshaping the landscape of women’s golf in India, providing a much-needed platform for talented athletes to gain visibility and support.