Undekha eye test: Naga Sadhus and Eyebetes lead vision drive at Maha Kumbh Mela

At the heart of the Maha Kumbh Mela, where devotion meets spectacle, a unique message is making waves—“Can You See?” But this is no ordinary spiritual inquiry. It’s an actual eye test, boldly inscribed on the bare backs of the ash-covered Naga sadhus, turning them into living billboards for a crucial health cause.

In a public health initiative, the Eyebetes Foundation, led by Mumbai-based eye surgeon Dr. Nishant Kumar, has teamed up with the revered Naga Akhara to combat preventable blindness. Their mission is to screen thousands for vision problems and distribute over 50,000 free eyeglasses, all at the world’s largest religious gathering.

India is home to nearly 100 million diabetics, many of whom remain undiagnosed until complications arise. One of the most devastating consequences is blindness, a largely preventable condition if caught early. Yet, nearly 60% of Indians who need glasses go without them, and an equally high percentage of early diabetics remain undetected.

“The numbers are alarming,” says Dr. Kumar. “At Eyebetes, our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, has access to basic eye care.”

The Maha Kumbh Mela, expected to draw over 400 million people, provided the perfect opportunity for a large-scale intervention. With over 100 personnel stationed at the Eyebetes camp, free eye screenings and diabetes tests have been running since February 10 and will continue until the end of the festival.

For the Naga sadhus, this was more than just a medical initiative; it was a spiritual duty. A spokesperson for the Naga Akhara explained that the collaboration was deeply aligned with their beliefs. “Physical and spiritual health are connected. Our eyes are the windows to the soul, and to see eeshwar is to see the world. Supporting this cause was an act of good for the countless devotees on their spiritual journey.”

Dr. Kumar emphasized that the Naga sadhus were the most visible and respected figures at the Kumbh. “They are known for their asceticism and devotion to truth. Their involvement gave this campaign a powerful, almost mystical presence that no billboard or advertisement could ever achieve.”

Swati Bhattacharya, Global Head of Godrej Creative Lab, called the initiative one of the most innovative awareness campaigns in recent history. “At the Maha Kumbh Mela, the Naga Sadhus are the most striking figures, seen only once every 12 years. More than any celebrity endorsement, their presence turned this campaign into something unforgettable. We transformed the act of looking into an act of awareness.”