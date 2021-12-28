Psychological impacts of fashion marketing on teen consumers

Teenagers are extremely conscious about how they look and often obsess over details that adults disregard as important. They do not dress up in the same way that we do. Some teenagers’ self-consciousness generates a horror of drawing too much attention to themselves. As a result, they go for the “not-looking-very-dressed-up” look. Others enjoy getting all the attention they get and will wear just about anything to get it.

The clothes we choose reflect our mood and style. They, in some way, also reflect one’s overall confidence. A person’s confidence level significantly affect how other people perceive and respond to them.

According to research, the choice of dressing for teenagers varies with the majority dressing to deflect or ward off humiliation and mocking from their friends. Most of them presume that if they dress in an inappropriate manner, their peers would not want to interact or socialise with them. So, they opt to shop and ask guidance on how to dress well for events such as birthday parties.

The fashion style for most teens is influenced by the individuals they surround themselves with. Most teens feel that they need to fit in. The majority replicate fashion around them to get feel worthy and valuable. Teens use fashion to maintain friendships and boost their self-regard.

Body image is an issue that affects many teenage girls. Magazines, as well as the media, have an impact on a girl’s physical appearance. For example, when teenage girls sees a slim model on a magazine cover, they will do whatever it takes to look that way. Thus, this results in several changes in a teenager’s fashion style as well as unhealthy approaches like poor eating habits.

Additionally, the internet has an impact on a teenager’s body image.

Teens always idolise the celebrities they adore. They draw their fashion inspiration from them. When a celeb dresses in an attire they love, they will go and search for the same outfit and show it off to their peers.

Moreover, teens watch various reality shows to keep up with the dressing style of their idols. They discover themselves through external stimuli.

In conclusion, teenagers are often conscious of how they look. Most of them obsess over details that are not that important. The majority of teens dress in a manner to draw attention to themselves. They fear that they will lose their friends if they do not dress in an appropriate manner as well as not fit in. Hence, they do whatever it takes to get all the attention that comes with dressing in an inappropriate manner. However, most of them are not aware of the impact of teenage fashion on their lives.