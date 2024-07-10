Pride month concludes with CCoE panel on identity and resilience

Following the conclusion of Pride Month in June, Credo Centre Of Excellence (CCoE) hosted a panel discussion on July 4, 2024, titled ‘Proud To Take Pride In Ourselves’. This event emphasized the enduring significance of self-identity and pride beyond the confines of a single month.

The panel featured distinguished speakers: Nandini Khaitan, a lawyer; Indroneel Mukherjee, a designer; Shree Ghatak, an actress and founder of Troyee; and Pinaki Roychowdhury, founder of CCoE.

Pinaki Roychowdhury remarked, “The journey of understanding and embracing one’s identity is a continuous process. Our goal with this discussion is to showcase the resilience and strength of individuals navigating their unique paths, inspiring others to take pride in their own journeys.”

Moderated by Ms. Ushoshi Sengupta, former Miss India Universe and brand ambassador of CCoE, the panel discussion offered diverse perspectives and heartfelt experiences. It promised a thought-provoking exploration of identity navigation and overcoming challenges across various aspects of life.

The panel explored the distinct challenges faced by people of color in personal, professional, and legal spheres. The discussion was followed by an engaging question-and-answer session that resonated well with attendees, particularly from the LGBTQ community, who found the session deeply meaningful.