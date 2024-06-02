Pride month 2024: Follow these amazing influencers from LGBTQIA+ community

With the advent of June, Pride Month 2024 celebrations are in full swing, bringing the LGBTQIA+ community’s vibrant spirit and resilience to the forefront. Over the years, India has seen the rise of extraordinary influencers from the LGBTQIA+ community who have captivated audiences with their talent and charisma. These internet personalities are not only active advocates for queer rights but also beacons of inspiration for thousands still struggling to accept their identities.

For this pride month, we spotlight five amazing influencers who are breaking all stereotypes and slaying the internet game.

Ella d’Verma

At just 25, Ella d’Verma has made a significant impact with her impressive talent and unwavering commitment to the queer movement. Through her social media platforms, Ella advocates for the inclusion and integration of the queer community in all walks of society. She has been a showstopper at numerous TED Talks and was the runner-up for Miss Transgender Queen 2023. Ella is a role model for countless individuals worldwide, exemplifying strength and grace.

Sushant Divgikar

Sushant Divgikar is a well-known queer personality who has dazzled audiences with their talents as a singer, drag artist, and performer. They won the title of Mr. Gay India 2014, and their drag queen persona, “Rani KoHEnur,” perfectly reflects their charming and witty nature. Sushant continues to amaze and inspire, showcasing the diverse talents within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Trinetra Halder

Trinetra Halder, a prominent trans woman, has proved her mettle as an artist, performer, and medical professional. She has significantly contributed to the inclusion and popularity of the trans community on the silver screen. Her YouTube channel offers viewers insights into her struggles. It also shows the process of her transition, providing an authentic glimpse into her life.

Nitasha Biswas

Nitasha Biswas made history by becoming the first trans person in India to win a beauty pageant. Her journey has inspired many to follow in her footsteps and achieve greatness in the beauty industry. Coming from a strict family background, Nitasha had to overcome numerous prejudices and biases. Her unwavering commitment and fervor have led her to soar to unprecedented heights, making her a true trailblazer.

Anwesh Sahoo

In 2016, Anwesh Sahoo became the youngest ever Mr. Gay World India winner at the age of 20. Sahoo’s talents are boundless, evidenced by his excellence as an artist, performer, TEDx speaker, writer, and blogger. Through his work, he aims to convey a profound message of gender conformity.

These LGBTQIA+ influencers have triumphed against all odds, achieving remarkable heights in the internet sphere. Their influence has profoundly impacted public perceptions, helping to create a more inclusive society for future generations. Their struggles and successes serve as tokens of hope and inspiration for everyone, embodying the true spirit of Pride Month.