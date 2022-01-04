Prepare your home in Japandi style for the party season

You may not think that Japan and Scandinavia have a lot in common, but when it comes to design elements, they’re more similar than you may think. Each one’s aesthetics focus on simplicity, natural elements, and comfort, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing more and more designers combine the two looks and call it “Japandi” (aka Japanese and Scandi).

The beauty of this style is that it’s easy to implement in your home with a few steps. Japandi is more than just a trendy style; it’s also a lifestyle.

What is Japandi?

“Japandi portrays minimalism, clear lines, and the usage of natural materials to create a serene set-up inside your home,” shares Lokendra Singh Ranawat, co-founder of a furniture brand, adding, “Usage of muted color palettes and more focus on natural lights as well as elements such as plants and pottery is the base of Japandi home decor style.”

Sustainable and minimalistic Sustainability and minimalism are the aspects that have made this design trend popular. “Japandi styles showcase beautiful craftsmanship with an emphasis on quality and handmade pieces. The prevalence of natural materials and simple designs makes it a green decor style. Also, you do not need a lot to set up your space in this decor style. Simple, elegant pieces in neutral colors are great for it,” says Janki Mehra, an interior designer. As per Pinterest’s 2021 predictions report, searches for Japandi doubled year over year, so much so that it labeled Japandi as ‘the new modern’ of the year.

So, here are three easy steps through which you can make your home ready in Japandi style for the party sessions:

1. Declutter your space

Firstly and most importantly, to achieve a sense of simplicity and minimalism you need to declutter your space as much as possible. To combat the clutter you can use a selection of natural containers like boxes or woven, bamboo, and wicker baskets. This will create an open and clean atmosphere. Additionally, these materials are a key element to this trend so keep that in mind when accessorizing your space.

2. Furniture

Secondly, Japandi values include simple pared-back design principles to create a perfect blend of form and function and the use of natural colors and materials. Japandi also respects the expert craftsmanship of creating beautiful pieces that stand the test of time.

When it comes to choosing your sofa, to get the desired look, you must consider the shape. The Japandi style tends to be low to the ground, simplistic, with sleek/clean lines and soft edges to create a timeless feel. This paired with textured throws such as neutral linens will inject a sense of peace and calmness.

3. How to accessories

Thirdly, due to the minimalist nature of this style, less is more, especially when it comes to accessories. To get the balance between the two aesthetics, use plenty of greenery in earthenware pots, textured throws, vases with dried flowers, and accent cushions.